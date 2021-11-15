DK Metcalf Sends Message to Seahawks After Ejection, Loss to Packers

Frustration is the best way to describe DK Metcalf’s outing in the Seattle Seahawks’ shutout loss against the Green Bay Packers. Metcalf was ejected for a fourth quarter altercation with several Packers players and his frustration carried over into his postgame press conference. The receiver offered little clarity about the altercation other than to admit it stemmed from the Seahawks’ mounting losses.

“I got into a fight… tired of losing,” Metcalf noted during his postgame media session when asked about his ejection.

Metcalf’s most revealing answer came when he was asked about what needed to change with the Seahawks offense.

“We got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays,” Metcalf stated matter-of-factly.

Metcalf was also asked what the bye week revealed about the team’s third-down struggles and directed the question back to the coaching staff.

“You gotta ask the coaches that, they do the self-scouting,” Metcalf responded.

Metcalf Has a Total of 5 Receptions in the Last 2 Games

It seems like years ago since Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was being showered with praise for his creative play-calling in the team’s Week 1 victory over the Colts. It is hard to place the blame solely on the offensive coordinator given Pete Carroll’s admitted involvement in developing the philosophy.

Carroll wants the Seahawks to lean on their rushing attack but Chris Carson has not played since October 3. The Seahawks do not have the running backs needed to execute Carroll’s old-school ground and pound scheme. Even if Carroll has a change of heart, Russell Wilson looks far from the 100% he claimed to be heading into the Packers matchup.

Metcalf’s frustration is understandable as the receiver only had three catches for 26 yards against the Packers. The Seahawks star wideout only has five receptions in the Seahawks’ last two games.

Wilson Backed Metcalf After His Ejection

DK Metcalf tried to sneak back into the game 💀💀

Despite the ejection, Metcalf received some support from Wilson who shot down the notion that the star receiver is “emotional.” Instead, Wilson described Metcalf as “passionate” and added that he loves that about the receiver.

“Yeah, I don’t think DK’s emotional, think he’s passionate about what he does and he loves his craft,” Wilson said during his postgame press conference when asked about Metcalf being “emotional.” “And you know, he wants to win just like I want to win, just like we all want to win. So, we felt like we had a chance there, we didn’t [win]. So, you’d rather him be passionate than not. So, that’s the good thing about him is he always…wants to do everything right, wants to do everything to perfection.

“That’s why I love playing with him. That’s why I love going to battle with him every day and the rest of the guys, too. So, we have a good football team, and we’re not going to get discouraged. There’s a lot of football left, a lot of football left, and it doesn’t feel great. Of course, it doesn’t, it shouldn’t but the thing is that, like I said, the sun will rise tomorrow, and we’ll go back to work with a great mentality and that’s the only option.”