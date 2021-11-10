Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Sends Message on Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

If the Seattle Seahawks do not sign Odell Beckham Jr., it will not be because of DK Metcalf. There is always some concern about the opinion’s of the team’s existing receivers when a franchise considers adding another star playmaker. During an interview on the Pardon My Take podcast, Metcalf admitted he would “love” to play with Beckham and added his assessment of the Seahawks moving forward.

“Yeah, I would love to have Odell on our team, that’s like my big brother,” Metcalf noted when asked if he would like to see Beckham wearing a Seahawks uniform. “But yeah, the NFC is hard, you gotta come to play every week. But we gonna take it one week at a time, man. I’m not looking forward to the two weeks down the road. I’m looking forward to the Packers and playing that game at Lambeau.”

There was another interesting part of the interview as it took place prior to the news of Beckham passing through waivers. The interviewers pretended that the Seahawks claimed Beckham off waivers to get Metcalf’s reaction.

“We’re not claiming him off waivers,” Metcalf responded. “…Everybody knows nobody’s claiming him off waivers. That’s a given.”

Wilson ‘Urged’ the Seahawks to Add OBJ: Report

Metcalf is not the only Seahawks player that would like to see Beckham wearing navy and action green. USA Today’s Mike Jones reported that Wilson “urged” the Seahawks to add Beckham.

“But another potential suitor to keep an eye on is the Seattle Seahawks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation,” Jones explained on November 7. “The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the team.

“The Seahawks have shown strong interest in acquiring the wide receiver, the person said. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout. Beckham would prefer to play for a contender, and alongside a veteran quarterback.”

The Seahawks Are Not Among Beckham’s Final 3 Teams: Report

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Beckham narrowed his final list to three teams: Saints, Packers and Chiefs. The Seahawks opted not to claim Beckham despite having the necessary cap space.

“On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources,” Russini detailed on Twitter on November 10.

Prior to the waiver news, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained why the team was considering potentially adding Beckham.

“He’s a really good football player, he’s as talented as you could be in the years past,” Carroll responded when asked about Beckham during his November 8 press conference. “So, you’re always looking for guys that can do special stuff. Forever, I’ve shared with you guys that were looking for uniqueness and people that are different than other people and give you different dimensions to their play. So, that’s what we’re trying to figure out, investigate and see if there’s a chance and all that kind of stuff, if it makes sense. In essence, I’m going to stall telling you what’s going on, just because.”