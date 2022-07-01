DK Metcalf Rumors: NFL Insider Shares Update on Extension Talks

With training camp quickly approaching, the Seattle Seahawks are still trying to work out a contract extension for their superstar wide receiver in DK Metcalf. A deal hasn’t been made yet, but updates continue to trickle in as both sides negotiate a massive new deal.

Appearing on the Ari Meirov NFL Show with Pro Football Focus, NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided an update on what he’s been hearing on talks between the Seahawks and Metcalf. While Schultz admitted there’s a lot that still needs to happen before an extension is finalized, the two sides are expected to work through everything to keep Metcalf in Seattle.

“My understanding is there is still a lot that needs to get done to get a deal done,” Schultz said. “But Seattle values DK a tremendous amount. I don’t think there’s any question about it…If I had to guess, I think a deal will get done in Seattle…I know it hasn’t always been perfect there, but I really can’t see them not taking care of their own in terms of DK.”

Both Sides Optimistic That a Deal Gets Done

There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding the 24-year-old wide receiver as teams wait to see if the Seahawks can finally work out a contract extension.

Those trade rumors ramped up at the start of mandatory minicamp, when Metcalf was noticeably absent. The star receiver faced significant fines for his reportedly unexcused absence, which has been viewed as a holdout in the middle contract negotiations.

Head coach Pete Carroll quickly address Metcalf’s absence at minicamp, and made a strong statement that the team wants to keep the former second-round pick around for the long haul.

“These are crucial weeks to get something done and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Carroll told reporters at minicamp. “[We’ve] really intend to get that done.”

Meanwhile, Metcalf has been publicly optimistic about a contract extension. Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay in May, Metcalf was asked about his future and Seattle and made it clear that he expects to get something done.

What Would a DK Metcalf Extension Look Like?

With all of the contract extensions being handed out to wide receivers around the NFL this offseason, Seahawks fans are getting a better picture of what kind of money they can expect the team to give Metcalf.

Metcalf shares the same agent as his former college teammate A.J. Brown, who recently signed a 4-year, $100 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles that includes $57 million guaranteed. Metcalf has had slightly more production for the Seahawks since being drafted back in 2019, so a similar deal with possibly more guaranteed money would make a lot of sense.

While Metcalf’s college teammate has a realistic structure for a similar extension in Seattle, the star receiver’s agent is likely pushing for a deal closer to the one Davante Adams received after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Green Bay Packers star received a record-breaking five-year deal worth $142 million, and that money along with an extra year of financial security is something a younger player like Metcalf would love to push for.

A deal may not get done before the start of training camp, but insiders and analysts, as well as other NFL front offices, will be keeping a close eye on negotiations between Metcalf and the Seahawks.