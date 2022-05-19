Seahawks Star Makes Top 25 Players Under 25 List

The Seattle Seahawks are reloading their roster with young talent in hopes of becoming a playoff contender quickly in the post-Russell Wilson era. Fortunately for them, they already have one of the best young stars in the league.

Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus ranked his top 25 NFL players under 25 years old, with some expected names near the top. Nick Bosa, Justin Herbert, and Jonathan Taylor were his top three players under 25, but Seattle’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf was able to crack into the top ten as well.

“Metcalf doesn’t have the overall stats of some other receivers on this list, but him being in the top 10 is based on his pure dominance when targeted,” Sikkema said. “His 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons are fifth-most in the league, as are his 22 touchdowns over the past two years. That part of his game is only getting stronger, and even with a downgrade at quarterback in Seattle this year, Metcalf is a threat to convert and score on any play.”

Will DK Metcalf Be Staying in Seattle?

Trade rumors have swirled around Metcalf all offseason after the departure of Wilson. With many analysts believing that the Seahawks would immediately enter a rebuilding phase, teams began calling about both Metcalf and fellow receiver Tyler Lockett.

However, ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler provided an update regarding any potential trade scenarios with Metcalf, and it seems unlikely that a move will be made any time soon.

In fact, there’s increasing optimism that Metcalf will remain in Seattle for the foreseeable future. When appearing on Shannan Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Metcalf made it clear that he is expecting a contract extension to get done with the Seahawks so that all of the trade rumors can be put to rest.

.@dkm14 on his current contract negotiations with the Seahawks: "We're going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years.” pic.twitter.com/GSsewwVVL0 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 2, 2022

That’s great news for Seahawks fans, but until a contract extension is officially signed, there are bound to be plenty of rumors and reports coming out regarding the 24-year-old’s future with the franchise.

Metcalf’s 2022 Season Outlook

Metcalf is without question one of the most physically dominant receivers in the NFL, and his stats over his first three seasons have made him one of the league’s biggest stars. That being said, there are plenty of questions about how productive Metcalf can be in 2022 with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock throwing him the ball instead of Wilson.

The good news is that Metcalf still had a productive 2021 campaign despite Wilson missing time with a thumb injury. In fact, in the four games where Metcalf caught passes from the backup QB in Geno Smith, he still hauled in 19 receptions for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

That’s impressive production despite the obvious downgrade under center. Smith actually held his own quite well when called upon during Wilson’s absence, something that bodes well for his chances to be named the Week 1 starter for the 2022 season.

It’s unclear if Lock would be able to do much for Metcalf, but if Smith gets the starting job, expect another strong season from the 24-year-old receiver.