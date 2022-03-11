DK Metcalf Has Strong Reaction to Russell Wilson Trade, QB Responds

DK Metcalf broke his silence on the Seattle Seahawks’ decision to blow up their roster by trading Russell Wilson and releasing Bobby Wagner. Metcalf previously posted photos with both Wilson and Wagner to his Instagram Story.

The previous photos were all captionless but Metcalf took to Instagram a day later to post a heartfelt message on the roster moves. The Seahawks star receiver admitted “this one hurt” as Metcalf processed being in Seattle without its two stars.

“Man, this one hurt,” Metcalf noted in the March 9 post. “These two men have taught me so much not only about football, but about life. From Russ calling me after I got drafted to throwing me my first touchdown to teaching me how to swim and just taking me under your wing bro I thank you. From Bobby teaching me how to be a business man and how to cherish relationships and how to make people feel like the best version of themselves I thank you. Love y’all.”

Wilson responded in the comments with a message of his own.

“Always & Forever 🙌🏾,” Wilson told Metcalf.

Metcalf on Wilson Rumors: ‘I Stay Out of Grown Folks’ Business’

Since falling to the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, Metcalf developed a close relationship with Wilson. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Metcalf noted he “stay(s) out of grown folks business” when asked about the Wilson rumors.

“I stay out of grown folks’ business, and I stay in my lane,” Metcalf explained during a January 6, 2022 press conference. “And I worry about the Seahawks and performing on Sundays, during the week. So, Russ is still a Seahawk, and I’m just gonna treat it as such.”

Metcalf Is Heading Into the Final Year of His Rookie Contract

As things stand now, Metcalf is heading into the final season of his four-year, $4.5 million rookie contract. Metcalf is slated to have a $3.9 million salary for 2022 but is due for a sizable raise with his next contract.

Given the recent roster moves, there has been plenty of speculation about the future of other Seahawks stars like Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, a former league scout, suggested that teams will now be calling the Seahawks about Metcalf’s availability.

“I’d call and ask about DK Metcalf….worth a shot,” Jeremiah tweeted on March 8.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith sees the Seahawks hanging on to Metcalf and Lockett despite the wild moves during the last week.

“Any time a team trades a superstar and cuts another in the same 24 hours, you can guarantee teams are going to be inquiring about other star players,” Smith said during a March 9 tweet. “With that said, even after yesterday’s events, I’d be surprised if Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf are available.”

Schneider on Wagner’s Release: ‘An Extremely Difficult Day’

The Seahawks have yet to comment on Wilson being traded and likely will not until the deal is processed during the start of the league year on March 16. Seattle confirmed Wagner’s release as Seahawks general manager John Schneider called it “an extremely difficult day.”

“This is an extremely difficult day for the organization,” Schneider said in a statement. “Bobby has been at the center of our defense for the past 10 seasons and always represented our organization with class. He is a special player and person, and we are forever grateful. Bobby will always be a Hawk.”