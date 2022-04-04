Seahawks Expected to Make Blockbuster Trade: Report

There continues to be a growing buzz around the NFL that the Seattle Seahawks will explore a trade for DK Metcalf. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson noted that people around the NFL are “almost certain” that the Seahawks will trade Metcalf before the season starts.

“Lot of teams convinced that DK Metcalf isn’t going to be a Seattle Seahawk when the season starts next year,” Robinson explained during a March 31, 2022 episode of “You Pod to Win the Game.” “A lot of teams asking like, ‘Are they open to dealing him? What’s the deal? Are they actively shopping him? Is he a pocket listing? Do we have to call to find out? Are they already talking to teams about him?’ And it’s funny because the two teams everybody brings up is they’re like, ‘clearly, the Packers or the Chiefs, they’re talking to [Seahawks general manager] John Schneider, right? They’re trying to peel that guy off.'”

Why would the Seahawks trade arguably the most talented player remaining on their roster? Metcalf is heading into the final year of his contract with a $3.98 million salary but is due for a massive raise on his next deal. Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill signed new contracts this offseason that give them an average annual salary in the neighborhood of $30 million.

Are the Seahawks willing to buy a house in this same part of town when the organization is looking for a franchise quarterback? Despite the Seahawks’ insistence that they want to get a new deal done with Metcalf, there is plenty of skepticism around the NFL given the state of their current roster.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

NFL Execs Believe the Seahawks Would Deal Metcalf for the ‘Right Price’: Report

#Seahakws star WR DK Metcalf can be had at "the right price" despite the team saying he's not available, league executives tell @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/GspSP68zBK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2022

During the NFL owners meetings, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider used words like they “intend” to re-sign Metcalf. It has some Seahawks fans feeling anxious as they used similar words to describe Wilson’s future just days before he was traded to the Broncos.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that executives around the NFL believe the Seahawks would trade Metcalf for the “right price.” Fowler added that Metcalf has received assurances from the Seahawks “that they want to keep him in their long-term plans.”

“This starts with DK Metcalf right now, he is a name that’s been buzzing in league circles in a big way,” Fowler noted during an April 3 edition of “SportsCenter.” “I’ve talked to some executives who think that maybe he would welcome a change or maybe Seattle might be willing to move him at the right price.

“But on the same token, the team has made publicly clear that they want to re-sign him, and I’m told Metcalf has got some indications behind the scenes that they want to keep him in their long-term plans. So, something has to give, but it is all about the contract. He’s a year away from free agency, would be big money.”

Seahawks Could Make Draft Day Trade With Metcalf, Says Insider

.@dkm14 joined #KGCertified and spoke on the 𝙝𝙪𝙜𝙚 Russell Wilson trade from the Seahawks 👀 New ep. available now 🔥 | https://t.co/732bVZ1Rnb pic.twitter.com/tNCCy1r2Px — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) March 24, 2022

Time will tell if the Seahawks are willing to pay big money to Metcalf as the team begins the rebuilding process. Robinson explained that the Seahawks could consider making a draft day trade with Metcalf if a team like the Packers or Chiefs strike out on landing one of the promising wideouts they are targeting. The NFL insider added that it is “definitely remarkable the number of teams that are certain that DK Metcalf is not going to be there.”

“It’s interesting how many people seem almost certain that he’s going to end up getting dealt, if not leading up to the draft, maybe on draft day,” Robinson added. “Maybe the Chiefs or the Packers don’t have that option roll out to them in the first round that they think and so they’re like, ‘You know what, we need to have an offer set up in advance with the Seahawks that’s contingent on how our draft board falls.’

“And then it’s a draft day trade where they acquire Metcalf, maybe even on the board while things are unfolding. It’s definitely remarkable the number of teams that are certain that DK Metcalf is not going to be there.”