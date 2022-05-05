Seahawks Make Final Decision on Possible DK Metcalf Trade: Report

The NFL draft came and went without a DK Metcalf trade, a good sign for fans hoping to see the Seattle Seahawks sign the star receiver to a long-term contract extension. Metcalf is entering the final season of his rookie deal but there appears to be growing optimism that the two sides are pushing towards a new deal. Heading into the draft, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks had no plans to trade Metcalf.

“Samuel is the only big-name receiver who seems like a threat to be dealt,” Fowler wrote on April 27, 2022. “I’m getting strong indications Seattle is not dealing DK Metcalf. The Seahawks know he has generational ability that would be hard to give away.”

Now, the only bad part of Fowler’s report is that the NFL insider also added that the Titans were intent on keeping A.J. Brown. Days later, Tennessee agreed to a blockbuster deal with Philadelphia centered around Brown. Yet, if the Seahawks were looking to trade Metcalf, it likely would have happened during the draft. Unlike some of the other star receivers seeking new deals, Metcalf has attended the Seahawks voluntary workouts throughout the offseason.

Carroll on Metcalf: ‘We Don’t Plan on Him Going Anywhere Else’

When asked if the Seahawks were okay on waiting to do an extension for Metcalf, head coach Pete Carroll indicated the team would like to get a new deal done sooner rather than later. The Seahawks coach described the team as being on a “great wavelength” with Metcalf about his future.

“It’s really important for us to kick it into John’s [Schneider] court here in the weeks to come here after the draft and all but we’re really communicating great,” Carroll explained during an April 30 press conference. “And we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward and hopefully this will all work out, and we don’t plan on him going anywhere else. We want him to be with us.”

When asked about Metcalf’s presence at offseason workouts, Carroll praised the receiver’s actions noting that it sent a significant message to the team. Carroll described Metcalf’s decision as a “great statement” to his teammates.

“Yeah, I think I mentioned to you guys, it was a great statement for our guys,” Carroll noted. “And he’s back in the rehab mode, but he wanted to show that this is his place, and he has a responsibility to it and as we do also. And I thought it was a great start to the offseason.”

Metcalf: ‘We’re Gonna Get Something Done’

During a May 2 interview with Shannon Sharpe, Metcalf himself tried to ease the worries of Seahawks fans. The Seattle receiver noted that “we’re gonna get something done” in regards to a contract extension.

“I will say we’re gonna get something done,” Metcalf stated on “Club Shay Shay.” “I think I’m gonna be in Seattle for the next coming year. Yes sir.”