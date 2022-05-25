Seahawks Predicted to Sign Massive $130 Million Contract

The Seattle Seahawks continue to stress that the team has every intention of signing DK Metcalf to a long-term contract. ESPN’s Brad Spielberger predicts the Seahawks will sign Metcalf to a lucrative long-term contract extension. The star Seahawks receiver is slated to enter the final season of his rookie deal and would be a free agent in 2023 if he does not sign a new extension.

Spielberger projected new deals for 10 of the best players from the 2019 NFL draft and predicted Metcalf signs a sizable five-year, $130 million new deal. This would give Metcalf an average annual salary of $26 million, which is short of the $30 million per season Tyreek Hill just inked with the Dolphins. It is still a significant raise from Metcalf’s $4.5 million rookie contract, and the ESPN projections have the playmaker earning $60 million in guaranteed money.

“Arguably the most physically imposing wide receiver from the 2019 class, Metcalf has had a historic start to his career,” Spielberger wrote on May 25, 2022. “His 3,170 receiving yards through three seasons rank as a top-20 mark all-time. This feat was accomplished while playing opposite Tyler Lockett, who signed a four-year, $69 million extension before the 2021 season.

“Metcalf’s unique combination of size and speed will always carry a ton of value in the NFL, as he can take the top off the defense in addition to racking up yards after the catch on quick outs and screen passes.

“…The Seahawks may have no choice but to have two top-paid wide receivers to help whichever quarterback ultimately starts for them in Week 1.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Can the Seahawks Build a Contender Around Metcalf’s Projected $26 Million Salary?

DK Metcalf: "I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat, like, 3-4 bags of candy." Kevin Garnett: "….Man, define 'bags of candy.'" 😅 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/4k7E5nrIWW — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 1, 2022

There is no question that Metcalf is one of the most unique NFL receivers, but reasonable fans are likely asking if it makes sense to sign the star to a $130 million contract given the state of the current roster. Metcalf earning $26 million annually would make it challenging for the Seahawks to build a balanced team, especially if Seattle wants to upgrade their quarterback in 2023.

The Seahawks could opt to select a rookie quarterback in the first two rounds of the 2023 draft which would still allow the franchise to save money at the most expensive position. Signing Metcalf to a sizable extension without a franchise quarterback has its challenges, but the move would show that the organization has faith that they can find a permanent solution sooner rather than later. There are also rumors of a significantly rising salary cap in the coming years thanks to new NFL television deals, news that will undoubtedly make star receivers even more expensive.

Carroll on Metcalf: ‘We Don’t Plan on Him Going Anywhere Else’

After showing up shirtless to his interview with the @Seahawks, DK Metcalf shed tears of joy when they picked him 64th 🙏 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/oSuziOBmqU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2022

After the NFL draft concluded in April, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hinted that a new contract could be coming for Metcalf. Carroll emphasized that the Seahawks “don’t plan on him going anywhere else.”

“It’s really important for us to kick it into John’s [Schneider] court here in the weeks to come here after the draft and all but we’re really communicating great,” Carroll explained during an April 30 press conference. “And we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward and hopefully this will all work out, and we don’t plan on him going anywhere else. We want him to be with us.”

The Seahawks Passed Up Trade Offers for Metcalf

Play

Video Video related to seahawks predicted to sign massive $130 million contract 2022-05-25T17:50:39-04:00

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks turned down trade offers for Metcalf showing their commitment to making the wideout part of their long-term plans. Their steadfastness also became clear after the Seahawks declined to move Metcalf during the draft as other blockbuster receiver trades like the Eagles-Titans deal for A.J. Brown were completed.

“The Seahawks have had chances to trade Metcalf, and some teams wondered whether they might jump on those opportunities amid their rebuild,” Fowler detailed on May 18. “But the team’s actions — or inaction — spoke loudly. Seattle eschewed any offers for Metcalf and has settled in on him being a part of its long-term plans.”