Surprising Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Dealing Star Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks may have to get creative in retooling their roster to once again become a Super Bowl contender. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar discussed a surprising player on his list of potential trade candidates: star receiver DK Metcalf.

Why would the Seahawks consider trading one of their best players? Dugar likens the potential move to the team’s decision to trade pass rusher Frank Clark to the Chiefs in 2019 rather than signing the defender to a lucrative contract extension. A potential trade for Metcalf would likely start with a high first-round draft pick.

“Because Seattle doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2022, Schneider figures to at least explore the possibility of trying to acquire one,” Dugar noted on February 22. “But outside of Wilson there aren’t many ways to do that, either. The only realistic option is receiver DK Metcalf, whose contract expires after the 2022 season. Since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2019, Metcalf among receivers ranks fifth in receiving touchdowns (29), 10th in receiving yards (3,170) and 17th in receptions (216). He doesn’t turn 25 until December.

“Seattle would have no problem finding someone willing to give up a first-round pick — perhaps an early one — for the right to acquire Metcalf and sign him to an extension that pays him like one of the best players at his position (about $22 million per year). Such a move would be reminiscent of Seattle’s decision to trade defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs ahead of the 2019 draft in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick. The Chiefs then signed Clark to a five-year, $104 million contract. Seattle used the 2019 pick it got from Kansas City on defensive end L.J. Collier.”

The Seahawks Should Pay to Keep Metcalf in Seattle





Are Seahawks hurting their chances to sign DK Metcalf to an extension?

While the Seahawks would create a great deal of future cap space with this trade, Seattle’s current financial situation is better than most. The Seahawks are projected to have an estimated $34.8 million in cap space to use this offseason.

The Seahawks get one more season of Metcalf on his bargain rookie contract with the wideout slated to have a $3.9 million salary in 2022. Plenty of teams have taken advantage of choosing to play young receivers on their rookie deals rather than giving veteran playmakers lucrative contracts.

The Seahawks need to be brutally honest with themselves about their current track record in the draft. When the Seahawks have had first-round picks, they have struggled to land players worthy of their draft capital.

The Seahawks appear to have landed a solid player with their most recent selection of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in 2020. Yet, the Seahawks whiffed on their previous three picks of L.J. Collier, Rashaad Penny and Germain Ifedi. Sadly, the Seahawks have proved that a first-round pick in the franchise’s hands is not as valuable as it is for other teams.

Trading Clark Should Give the Seahawks Serious Pause Before Considering a Metcalf Deal

Dugar uses the Clark trade as precedent for a potential Metcalf deal. This points to why the Seahawks should not consider dealing Metcalf. The Seahawks drafted Collier with the selection they received from Kansas City, while Clark played a key role in the Chiefs winning a Super Bowl during the 2019 season. Duagr also came to the conclusion that the Seahawks trading Metcalf has “obvious flaws.”

“However, this plan has obvious flaws,” Dugar added. “Metcalf wants to stay in Seattle. He is a proven commodity and extending him on a $100 million deal could actually save the team money in 2022 without dumping one of Wilson’s favorite targets. And there’s no guarantee Seattle uses that first-round pick wisely; it didn’t after trading away Clark.”

Metcalf on Future: ‘I’m Not Trying to Leave’

When asked about his future heading into the final week of the regular season, Metcalf did not elaborate but admitted that he wants to remain in Seattle. The Seahawks receiver noted that he is “not trying to leave” the Pacific Northwest.

“Of course, you know…I’m not trying to leave,” Metcalf noted during a January 6 press conference when asked about possibly signing an extension. “But we got the Cardinals to focus on right now and you could hit me up later in the offseason if you need that question answered.”

There is precedent for the Seahawks to pay their own homegrown talent. The Seahawks signed Tyler Lockett to a $69.2 million contract extension last offseason, and Seattle would be wise to take a similar approach with Metcalf in the months ahead.