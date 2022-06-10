DK Metcalf Trade Rumors: Rich Eisen Links Star to NFC Contender

The Seattle Seahawks are without star wide receiver DK Metcalf during mandatory minicamp. With Metcalf’s absence, the trade rumors has picked back up as the 24-year-old enters the final year of his rookie deal.

During a segment on The Rich Eisen Show, Rich Eisen talked about Metcalf’s unexcused absence from minicamp. The longtime TV personality discussed the possibility of Metcalf being traded before him and the Seahawks could work out a contract extension, and mentioned an interesting team as a potential trade partner.

“Dallas should be on the phone to Seattle right now,” Eisen said. “How huge would DK Metcalf be with a star on the side of his helmet?…I do appreciate his star ability to make himself a figurative star wherever he goes, but the star on the side of that helmet. Thanksgiving days, Monday nights, Sunday nights. DK Metcalf on the Dallas Cowboys is exactly the play that Jerry Jones would make. Exactly the play Jerry Jones is built to make.”

Metcalf is facing more than $90,000 in fines by skipping minicamp, but the star receiver is in line for a major payday if he can work out a contract extension with the Seahawks or another team that wants to trade for him.

Can the Seahawks Get a DK Extension Done?

Rich Eisen: The Dallas Cowboys Should Trade for DK Metcalf ASAP | The Rich Eisen Show Rich Eisen reacts to DK Metcalf’s absence from the Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp and debates which teams would be most interested in trading for the disgruntled wide receiver (ahem, Dallas Cowboys). Watch the Rich Eisen Show, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show, streaming live on NBC's Peacock, Audacy, and SiriusXM Ch. 85 Monday through Friday, noon–3 PM… 2022-06-08T20:30:00Z

Metcalf’s minicamp holdout comes as a surprise given some of the public comments from both him and the Seahawks over the offseason.

Appearing on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe back in May, Metcalf talked about his future with the Seahawks, expecting a long-term deal to get done in the near future.

“It’s all smiles right now,” Metcalf said at the time. “I can’t stress over it, can’t think about it too much…I will say that we’re going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next [couple of] years.”

When head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Metcalf’s absence from minicamp, he admitted that the team missed its star receiver, but also stressed that the next few weeks will be important for the team to figure out an extension for one of its best players.

“There’s been conversations [about Metcalf’s contract],” Carroll told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “Pretty standard, kinda semi-quiet right now. Camp’s coming up. These are crucial weeks to get something done, we’ll see what happens and hopefully, we can work something out.”

An extension is still possible, but that won’t stop teams from reaching out with trade offers for Metcalf until a deal is done.

Other Wide Receivers Are Getting Paid Around the NFL

Wide receivers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Metcalf’s former college teammate in A.J. Brown received massive paydays earlier this offseason. However, extensions are continuing to come in for other names as training camp approaches.

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to a three-year, $80 million extension with their star receiver Cooper Kupp while Metcalf missed the Seahawks minicamp. Even Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was able to secure a two-year, $32 million extension in the same week.

Metcalf may not have a deal yet, but with all of the extensions being handed out to wide receivers around the league this offseason, and big payday has to be coming for the 24-year-old sooner than later.