ESPN Insider Gives Update on DK Metcalf Trade Rumors

Trade rumors have surrounded Seattle Seahawks superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf for months. Those rumors aren’t likely to stop any time soon, but one ESPN insider provided an important update amidst all of that speculation.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided updates on all of the latest contract updates and trade rumors surrounding the NFL’s biggest names. When discussing Metcalf, Fowler provided an encouraging update for Seahawks fans.

“The Seahawks have had chances to trade Metcalf, and some teams wondered whether they might jump on those opportunities amid their rebuild,” Fowler said. “But the team’s actions — or inaction — spoke loudly. Seattle eschewed any offers for Metcalf and has settled in on him being a part of its long-term plans.”

DK Metcalf’s Pending Contract Extension

Despite all of the trade rumors, Metcalf has publicly stated that he’s working on a contract extension with the Seahawks so that he can stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Metcalf discussed his future in Seattle and the expectation that a contract extension is coming.

“It’s all smiles right now,” Metcalf told Sharpe. “I know it’s coming, it’s just a matter of when. I can’t stress over it, think about it too much because I’ll drive myself crazy. I’ve just been enjoying life, this offseason, taking it a day at a time. I know it may sound cliché, but that’s really how I’m living. I know my worth. I know the Seahawks aren’t going to try to take my worth down.”

Given the wide receiver market this offseason, Metcalf could be looking at a contract extension of over $20 million per year. NFL Network’s James Jones even stated that he thinks the star receiver will become the NFL’s highest-paid wideout once an extension is done.

Could Tyler Lockett Be Traded?

It seems that Metcalf is likely staying in Seattle, but given the team’s roster and potential for a long-term rebuild, fellow receiver Tyler Lockett could be another trade candidate before the 2022 regular season trade deadline.

At 29 years old, Lockett is still under contract through the 2025 season on a relatively team-friendly deal compared to some of the other top receivers in the league. According to Spotrac, his cap hit for 2022 is only just over $10 million, but will bump up to just under $24 million for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Baltimore Ravens are considered a potential landing spot for Lockett if the Seahawks eventually decide to part ways, but that’s unlikely. As Fowler points out, keeping both Metcalf and Lockett could help the Seahawks land a star quarterback after the 2022 season.

“The presence of Metcalf, wideout Tyler Lockett and newly acquired tight end Noah Fant makes for a good threesome to sell to a future veteran quarterback,” Fowler said. “But the Seahawks can also tap into a more talented 2023 draft class at the position. I believe that’s all part of the equation when it comes to keeping Metcalf.”

Don’t expect Lockett to be shipped off, but if the 2022 season goes south in a hurry, the Seahawks could start taking trade calls for their veteran wideout.