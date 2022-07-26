Seahawks ‘Rebuffed’ All Trade Offers for Star Player, Per Insider

While trade rumors have surrounded the Seattle Seahawks all offseason, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have reportedly had zero interest in moving one of their team’s star players.

With training camps kicking off around the league, NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport gave updates on some key contract negotiations that are still underway. When discussing Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf’s extension talks, Rapaport made it clear that the team is focused on getting a deal done, while also noting that the team has rejected any talks of a possible trade.

From @GMFB: With the start of Training Camp upon us, a look at some of the big-time players who could get paid… pic.twitter.com/ZuC3FavU5W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

“DK stayed away for most of the offseason for Seattle, rehabbing that foot injury,” Rapaport said. “But clearly, clearly Seattle rebuffed all offers to potentially trade him. They want to get him paid as well.”

It’s been a long offseason for Metcalf, who has been waiting to get paid, but it sounds like both sides are hard at work trying to get an extension done before Week 1 kicks off.

How Much is DK Metcalf Worth?

If the Seahawks have no plans to trade Metcalf and instead are planning on offering him a lucrative long-term contract, then the franchise better be prepared to offer some serious money.

Metcalf should be considered a draft steal after falling to the end of the second round in the 2019 NFL Draft. In just three seasons, Metcalf has already earned a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection, racking up 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

With that impressive production in at 24 years old, Metcalf can expect a contract similar to some of the deals that have been given out this offseason to other star receivers.

The upper end of what Metcalf could possibly expect in a contract extension would be around what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. Adams was given a five-year, $140 million deal after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Hill got $120 million over four years.

More realistically, Metcalf can expect something similar to what his former college teammate A.J. Brown got after being traded by the Tennessee Titans. The Philadelphia Eagles gave up a pair of draft picks in exchange for Brown, then proceeded to offer him a $100 million contract over four seasons.

Given his age and production, along with the financial flexibility the Seahawks currently have, Metcalf should anticipate a nine-figure deal worth somewhere around $25 million annually.

Other Seahawks Storylines Heading Into Training Camp

While all eyes are currently on Metcalf as the Seahawks work to get a contract extension done, there are a handful of other storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp.

The quarterback position is attracting a lot of attention. There are still trade rumors surrounding the position, especially involving rival quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The veteran QB has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade, but with his offseason shoulder surgery and hefty contract, it’s becoming more and more unlikely that a move gets made.

If the Seahawks don’t make a move for another quarterback, then the QB battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock will be one of the biggest storylines of training camp and the preseason.

Don’t sleep on the running back competition either. Chris Carson is still recovering from a neck injury, and while Rashaad Penny had a red-hot ending to the 2021 season, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has strong Rookie of the Year odds and could carve out a big role for himself in his first NFL season.

There’s still plenty that could happen before Week 1, and fans will be keeping an eye on everything happening to see what kind of potential the Seahawks could have in 2022.