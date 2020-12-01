DK Metcalf Throws Shade at Eagles With Epic Tweet

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf could have been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has not forgotten that the team passed on him in favor of JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Metcalf had 10 receptions and 177 yards against the Eagles and the receiver admitted he played the game with a chip on his shoulder.

“I think it was just at the right time, right place, but it’s kind of like coming home to a place that had a chance to draft me, but, you know, they didn’t so I have to make them pay,” Metcalf noted in his postgame press conference.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

DK Metcalf Noted Jim Schwartz Told Him He Was ‘Not There Yet’ Compared to Calvin Johnson

Metcalf’s performance also put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, and the receiver noted that it was comments from Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz prior to kickoff that gave him even more motivation. Metcalf recalled Schwartz telling the receiver he is “not there yet” when it comes to being compared to legendary Lions receiver Calvin Johnson.

“One of the defensive coaches came up to me and it kind of made me mad that he was like, ‘I was in Detroit with Megatron, but you’re not there yet,'” Metcalf explained, per Seahawks.com. “In my mind, I’m not trying to be Megatron, I’m trying to be me, so I had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game.”

Metcalf also took to Twitter and retweeted a report that Schwartz meant his comments as a compliment. Metcalf posted a meme from The Last Dance with Michael Jordan where the legend said, “I took that personally.”

Schwartz Dismissed Metcalf’s Interpretation of Their Talk

Schwartz disputed Metcalf’s interpretation of their discussion telling NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark that he meant his comments as a compliment. Metcalf made it clear that he felt otherwise, but the question is what Schwartz actually told the receiver.

“Jim Schwartz says he complimented DK before game, told him he’s got ton of respect for him & he was with Calvin in Detroit & he’s closest thing to Megatron he’s seen,” Clark noted on Twitter. “Jim told him after game, ‘you may not be Calvin yet but you’re on your way.’ Was complimenting @dkm14 both times.”

Metcalf may be playing coy with the conversation and used the comments to create a reason to have an even bigger chip on his shoulder on Monday Night Football. Jordan referenced doing this very thing in The Last Dance by using innocuous comments and turning them into something bigger as a way to get himself going during games. One thing that is certain, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is thrilled the Eagles passed on Metcalf.

“DK had a huge night,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “I heard he went over 1,000 yards. That’s a cool thing to have happen this early in the season. What a big year he’s having and a big night tonight. He played great.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Trade Offer Turned Down by Texans: Report