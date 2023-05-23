Seahawks Star Calls Out Reporter for Shading Teammate on Twitter

While the Seattle Seahawks have already officially kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington, they are still tweaking their 90-man roster.

On Monday May 22, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that the Seahawks were bringing back a familiar face. “Free-agent cornerback Artie Burns is re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal,” Schefter tweeted, news which came as surprise to most fans and analysts.

Burns, the Pittsburgh Steelers former first-round pick from the 2016 NFL Draft, initially signed with Seattle as a free agent last season, but was used sparingly. The cornerback only appeared in three games, participated in just 16 defensive snaps, eight on special teams, and didn’t record any statistics, per Pro Football Reference.

SI’s Corbin K. Smith tweeted, “Isaiah Dunn and Coby Bryant reportedly didn’t do much today, so that may be why Artie Burns is coming back. But not a move I was expecting,” while The News Tribune‘s Gregg Bell tweeted, “The first reaction to the news the Seahawks are reportedly re-signing free-agent cornerback Artie Burns: Why?” the latter of which caught DK Metcalf‘s attention.

Damn Greg I got 2 solid reasons 1. Veteran in a young DB room 2. Give a man an opportunity for battling injuries last year https://t.co/PZiXlJT1SU — DeKaylin Metcalf (@dkm14) May 23, 2023

The Seahawks star wide receiver retweeted Bell’s comment and wrote, “Damn Greg I got 2 solid reasons 1. Veteran in a young DB room 2. Give a man an opportunity for battling injuries last year.”

Fans loved seeing the $72 million wide receiver defend his teammate regardless of how they felt about Burns’ return. One woman tweeted, “I don’t care, I just love how the Seahawks players support each other all the times! Just like a family 🥹🥹🥹🥹,” while another person responded, “If DK likes it then it must be good.”

Several Members of the Seahawks Secondary Were Missing at OTAs



While the Seahawks have focused on beefing up their defense this offseason, several members were not participating in the Seahawks voluntary workout program, which as Smith noted, could be the reason for Burns’ unexpected return.

As expected, safety Jamal Adams (quad) and inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) were not in attendance as they continue to rehab from serious injuries. Outside linebacker Darell Taylor, cornerback Tariq Woolen, defensive tackle Mario Edwards and outside linebacker Alton Robinson were also not there, per The Athletic‘s Michael Shawn-Dugar. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was in attendance but not active as he recovers from a knee injury.

On Tuesday, May 23, ESPN reported Wooolen underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out until training camp, which could also explain Burn’s signing. “Cornerbacks Isaiah Dunn and Jonathan Sutherland, an undrafted rookie out of Penn State, were also held out of practice,” Dugar wrote.

The Seahawks’ No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, participated in the indoor walk-through, is easing back into things due to previous hamstring injury.

In his four-years with the Steelers, Burns appeared in 58 games with 32 starts, recording a total of 149 tackles, four interceptions, and 27 passes defended. Before landing in Seattle, Burns spent two years with the Chicago Bears, but a torn ACL kept the veteran out for the 2020 NFL season. In 2021, Bush appeared in 11 games with six starts and recorded 23 total tackles and six passes defended.

Artie Burns Will Reunite With Former Steelers Linebacker Devin Bush

With a return to Seattle, Burns will reunite with another former Steelers’ first-round selection, inside linebacker Devin Bush, who was Pittsburgh’s No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Seahawks signed Bush to one year, $3.5 million contract back in March.

Like Burns, Bush never lived up to his expected potential in Pittsburgh. However, last season Bush recorded 81 tackles, two passes defended, and two quarterback hits in 17 game appearances and 14 starts, his best numbers since his rookie year, and he’s hyped for a fresh start in Seattle. Bush tweeted on March 18, “OMFG can’t wait to be a SEAHAWK.”