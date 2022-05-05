DK Metcalf Says He’s Faster Than This Superstar WR

As one of the most physically dominant wide receivers in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf can outrun just about anyone. The 24-year-old also thinks that he can go toe-to-toe in a race with arguably the fastest player in the league.

During his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Metcalf was asked by the three-time Super Bowl champ if he could outrun Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill. Metcalf nodded and said, “I’m not gonna stop shaking my head.”

You can see a video of the conversation below.

.@cheetah has 48 hours to respond. Who are y’all taking? pic.twitter.com/Za6szum0gC — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 5, 2022

Metcalf doesn’t lack confidence in his speed, and that’s understandable. He did run the 100-meter dash at the USATF Golden Games, keeping pace with some of the fastest runners in the world with a time of 10.36 seconds.

Tyreek Hill Responds, Suggests $50K Race for Charity

Sharpe gave Hill 48 hours to respond to Metcalf’s comments, but it only took less than 15 minutes for Cheetah to respond after he was tagged in the video on Twitter.

Hill challenged Metcalf to a race, offering a $50,000 bet with the money going to any charity that the loser wants. He also suggested that Metcalf was scared, saying that he had receipts of their direct messages to prove it.

Put up 50k and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !!! I dm you and you was scared 😂😂 I got receipts https://t.co/zVy03vDOf5 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 5, 2022

Metcalf offered receipts of the DM exchange in response, showing a conversation between the two on Instagram back in February. The Seahawks wide receiver was in a walking boot at the time, but also implied that he’d still be interested in the challenge once fully healthy.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

The size difference makes this potential race interesting, considering Hill is listed at 5’10” and Metcalf is 6’4″. Hill is also the slight favorite based off of their 40-yard dash times before they entered the league, with Cheetah posting a time of 4.29 seconds with Metcalf in 4.33 seconds.

DK Metcalf Expects to Sign Extension with Seahawks

Speed wasn’t the only thing that Metcalf talked about on Sharpe’s show. The Seahawks receiver also addressed his future with the franchise.

Metcalf confirmed that he expects to sign an extension with the Seahawks in the near future. The 24-year-old said that he expects something to get done that will keep him in Seattle for at least the next few seasons.

Head coach Pete Carroll also confirmed that the team wants to keep Metcalf in Seattle when speaking with reporters after the 2022 NFL Draft, according to The Athletic‘s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

“It’s really important to us,” Carroll said. “We’ll kick it into [general manager] John [Schneider’s] court here in the weeks to come after the draft. We’re really communicating great and DK, we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward. Hopefully, this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us.”

Metcalf is still under contract on his rookie deal through the 2022 season, but Seahawks fans are hoping that the star receiver can stay put and help make the franchise a contender as they look to reload over the next few seasons.