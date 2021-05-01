Seahawks Make Trade for ‘Monster of a Man’ Offensive Lineman

With a name like Stone Forsythe, the newest member of the Seattle Seahawks was destined to be an NFL offensive lineman. The Seahawks agreed and traded up in the sixth round to snag the former Florida tackle who slipped farther than many expected. Seahawks general manager John Schneider noted the team tried “forever” to trade up to select Stone and described the former Gator as a “monster of a man.”

“Stone, it seemed like forever we waited for Stone,” Schneider explained in his post-draft press conference. “We tried trading up forever to get him. Monster of a man, all business. Pretty quiet, not like a really vocal guy just a real professional that is a two-year starter at Florida. Big man, super long arms. Hard for people to run the hump on him, and the guy runs the track especially well with our new offense. You can see him as a big person out there running, getting outside.”

The 6’8″, 315 pound offensive lineman was the No. 90 ranked player on The Athletic’s Dane Brugler big board as the 12th rated tackle in the draft. This would have had Forsythe being selected in the third round. The Seahawks traded up with the Bears to snag the No. 208 pick in exchange for the No. 217 and No. 250 picks.

Florida Coach Dan Mullen on Stone Forsythe: ‘Smart in Pass Pro, Incredibly Reliable’

Florida head coach Dan Mullen took to Twitter to congratulate his former offensive lineman. Mullen described Forsythe as “incredibly reliable and a true leader.”

“Congrats @stone_forsythe. The @Seahawks are getting a player who is patient and smart in pass pro, incredibly reliable and a true leader on the OL,” Mullen tweeted. “Excited to follow your career.”

Forsythe’s Strength Is in Pass Protection

Brugler detailed why he gave Forsythe a third-round grade noting he has the potential to be an NFL starter. Forsythe’s strength is his pass protection and will need to improve his run blocking as he transitioned from college.

“A two-year starter at Florida, Forsythe lined up at left tackle in head coach Dan Mullen’s offense,” Brugler explained. “After struggling to find his footing on the Gators’ depth chart his first three seasons on campus, he won the left tackle job as a junior and steadily grew into one of the SEC’s top pass protectors. Forsythe has a wide base in his pass sets and enough range to stay square, using his length to strike and keep rushers busy. His upright posture leads to leverage/recovery issues, putting more onus on his hand timing and reset skills. Overall, Forsythe will struggle to lock down a starting job in the NFL if he doesn’t improve as a run blocker, but he shows a natural feel for controlling his massive frame as a pass protector, which gives him a chance to fight for early playing time at tackle.”