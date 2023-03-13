Seahawks Sign ‘Game-Wrecking Player’ to Mega 3-Year Deal

It took nearly the entire first day of NFL free agency, but the Seattle Seahawks have made a big splash.
The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported on March 13 that the Seahawks planned to sign defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones in free agency. Jones has recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of the past three seasons.
NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that Jones’ contract with the Seahawks is worth $51 million over three years. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Jones will receive $23.5 million in the first year of the deal.
The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta added on Twitter that it’s one of the biggest free agent contracts in Seahawks history.
