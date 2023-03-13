Seahawks Sign ‘Game-Wrecking Player’ to Mega 3-Year Deal

It took nearly the entire first day of NFL free agency, but the Seattle Seahawks have made a big splash.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported on March 13 that the Seahawks planned to sign defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones in free agency. Jones has recorded at least 5.5 sacks in each of the past three seasons.

Breaking: FA DT Dre’Mont Jones plans to sign with #Seahawks, sources tell @theScore. Game-wrecking player who had 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 TFLs and 10 QB hits in 13 games for the #Broncos last season. Jones is only 26 years old. Massive get. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that Jones’ contract with the Seahawks is worth $51 million over three years. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Jones will receive $23.5 million in the first year of the deal.

Dre’Mont Jones gets 3 years and 51 million from the #seahawks per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 14, 2023

Full terms for the #Seahawks and DT Dre'Mont Jones:

— 3 years, $51.53M

— $23.5M in Year 1

— $35.02M over two years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta added on Twitter that it’s one of the biggest free agent contracts in Seahawks history.