Seahawks Could Lure 13-Time Pro Bowl QB Out of Retirement, Says Insider

Future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees dropped a bombshell with a viral tweet opening the door to playing football again, and it did not take long for the Seattle Seahawks to be linked to the legendary signal-caller. Brees announced his retirement last offseason and spent 2021 as an NBC NFL analyst. The legendary quarterback created a frenzy among football fans by suggesting he “may play football again” via a message that is approaching 10,000 retweets.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees tweeted on May 16, 2022. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Brees would be a free agent which opens the door ever so slightly for the Seahawks to “shoot their shot,” even if the odds are long that the team could bring the Saints legend out of retirement to the Pacific Northwest. NBC Sports’ Peter King suggested the Seahawks as a possible landing spot if Brees pulls a surprise and returns to the field.

“As for other teams, the Seahawks might fit despite their talking-up of Drew Lock, and the Panthers could be just desperate enough to make a run at Brees. But we’re getting way ahead of ourselves,” King wrote on May 16. “Would any team want a 43-year-old Brees, who’d have to rehab after left shoulder surgery? And was Brees just throwing out a misdirection play with his tweets?”

Could the Seahawks Lure Brees Out of Retirement?

New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that Brees is out as an NBC analyst after just one year, meaning the tweet could simply be the longtime quarterback’s attempt at leverage. If Brees returned, would the Seahawks have a chance to sign Brees? It is hard to imagine Brees returning to play for any team not named the Saints after 15 seasons in New Orleans. That said, the Saints likely prefer to move forward with Jameis Winston rather than a 43-year-old Brees coming off a year hiatus.

Despite the Seahawks insisting otherwise, the team is rebuilding and unlikely to be appealing enough to entice Brees out of retirement. For the Seahawks’ part, they may prefer to move forward in attempting to find their quarterback of the future giving Drew Lock a season to audition as QB1.

Brees Underwent Shoulder Surgery in May: Report

The last time Brees took the field he threw for 2,942 yards (the lowest of his career since 2003), 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 70.5% of his passes in 12 appearances in 2020. According to King, Brees just underwent shoulder surgery and those around the former quarterback expect him to remain retired.

“One friend of Brees told me Sunday he hasn’t mentioned playing to him this offseason, and his left shoulder surgery May 2, at age 43, after not playing football for 16 months, would seems to make a return to football problematic at best,” King noted. “Another person who knows Brees told me Sunday night, ‘He’s not playing football.’”