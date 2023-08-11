Seahawks QB Gets Brutally Honest About Playing Backup

The Seattle Seahawks rested the bulk of their starters during their preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10, which gave Geno Smith‘s backup quarterback, Drew Lock, a chance to shine.

Lock completed 17-of-24 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, earning a 104.7 passer rating. The former No. 42 overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft, whom the Seahawks acquired during the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos last offseason, admitted how much he’s missed “being the one in charge” during the postgame presser.

Drew Lock noted that this wasn’t just his first game in almost a year. It was also his first time playing at Lumen Field as a Seahawk. He missed their lone home preseason game last year with COVID, then didn’t play a snap in the regular season while backing up Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/224ZLeqGnH — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 11, 2023

During last year’s preseason, when Lock was a legitimate contender to be QB1, the 26-year-old, unfortunately, contracted COVID, “which severely hurt his chances” of earning the starting job, per SI. “Smith was likely already the favorite to land the starting job, but Lock’s absence and Smith’s efficient play all but sealed the deal.”

While Smith led the Seahawks to an unexpected 9-8 record and a trip to the playoffs, Lock could only look on from the sidelines, which made Thursday’s preseason game all the more special.

“First game here as a Seahawk in my career,” Lock said. “I’ve never walked out there in a Seahawks uniform and played a snap. I had a blast. The 12s were definitely in effect… Overall, it felt great. To be playing football again. It’s weird when you go a whole year without taking a snap. Props to G for doing that last year and rallying this team and getting us to the playoffs, but man, it felt good to finally be back out there.”

The check, the eyes, the throw…yeah that's good stuff from Drew Lock on this touchdown to Easop Winston pic.twitter.com/XTz8DPFl0f — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 11, 2023

Lock said the extra reps he took during Thursday night’s 24-13 victory were “extremely valuable,” noting how last year was his first season in the NFL in which he didn’t get one snap.

“It was interesting going back out there feeling the flow of a game again, being the one in charge. We do a great job in practice trying to simulate a game, but nothing compares to when you really step out there, moving the ball, trying to put points up. I’ll take every rep I can get. It was really, really fun tonight.”

Drew Lock Accepts His Role on the Seahawks Offense ‘This Year’

While the Seahawks offered Smith a three-year, $75 million contract this offseason, Lock was re-signed to a one-year, $4 million deal, which could be worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. As an unrestricted free agent, Lock could’ve signed elsewhere, but the Missouri alum said he stayed in Seattle for a “plethora” of reasons, per Seahawks.com.

“One, Coach Carroll has been fantastic to me since I’ve been here. The way he runs his program, this organization, it’s fun. You want to come to work, you want to get better, you want to be there with your brothers in the locker room. An environment like that, I just don’t think every place has it, and this place is special to me.”

Lock also credited Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for doing “a fantastic job.” He said, “The system that we run, I feel comfortable in it. It’s just a really great place… I believe in the guys on this team. I believe in our defense, I believe in our offense, I believe when we put both sides of the ball, and special teams in there, this can be a really, really good team, and I want to be a part of special, and this place is.”

It got swept under the rug last night but… Drew Lock was hoopin 😂pic.twitter.com/6Fhap1vPNT — ChillTakes (@chilltakes_) August 11, 2023

While sitting on the sidelines isn’t easy, Lock understands that’s his current role. He said, “I’m never disappointed when the Seahawks are winning games and Geno is staying healthy, but man, the want and the desire to get out there on that field, it was very apparent to me standing on the sideline last year.

“But that’s not my job, I’m second string here, and my job is to help G get to where he wants to be and help this team get to where it wants to be, and that’s my goal and that’s what I’m going to do this year for this team.”

Drew Lock’s Interception History Remains Worrisome



Since entering the NFL, Lock has appeared in 24 games and made 21 starts. He’s recorded 421 of 710 passing for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Thursday’s matchup that Lock played “really well” and save for that one pick, he was “in command and had a nice night.”

“I want him to be ready to start games,” Carroll continued, explaining why Lock played well into the third quarter before allowing projected third-string quarterback Holton Ahlers to take over.

“I want him to be ready to play football games and win championship games for us,” Carrol said of Lock. “He needs to play to do that. He sat around all last year, so this formula of him getting three quarters, that’s just great for him to be out there playing football. So he’s going to play a lot.”