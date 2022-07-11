Former Seahawks Offensive Lineman Arrested on Gun Charges

There have been a number of offseason arrests surrounding NFL players over the last month, including a handful of former Seattle Seahawks players. Another former player was arrested this past weekend.

Shortly after former Seahawks wide receiver David Moore was arrested in Texas, former offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested as Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon, according to ESPN.

TMZ reported that an unloaded firearm was allegedly found in Brown’s luggage, leading to his arrest. The 36-year-old offensive tackle was released on a $10,000 bond, and will have to return to Los Angeles in August for a hearing on the misdemeanor charge.

Duane Brown’s Football Career

Although he’s currently a free agent, Brown has had a very successful and lengthy football career. He didn’t start as an offensive lineman in college, however, committing to Virginia Tech as a 3-star tight end coming out of high school in Richmond, Virginia.

After two seasons of working at tight end with the Hokies, Brown moved to offensive tackle just a couple of weeks before the start of his redshirt sophomore year, starting in all 13 games. The converted tight end ended up being a full-time starter for three years at Virginia Tech before being drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Brown played with the Texans for nearly a decade, earning a first-team All-Pro selection and three straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2012 through 2014. Despite all of his success in Houston, Brown’s time with the team ended in 2017 after a preseason holdout led to him being traded to the Seahawks.

The first-round tackle spent five seasons with the Seahawks, making a second-team All-Pro and two more Pro Bowl selections. He didn’t miss a single game over the last two seasons, but despite his consistency and availability, Brown is still on the free agent market. It is still unclear if Brown has any plans to retire before the start of the 2022 season.

Seattle’s Newest Offensive Tackles

The Seahawks are unlikely to bring back Brown after drafting a pair of young offensive tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although they have yet to prove themselves at the pro level, both rookies will be brining plenty of potential to the table.

Mississippi State’s Charles Cross was Seattle’s first selection in this year’s draft, going ninth overall. A former high school All-American, Cross developed into one of the best offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft thanks to his excellent length and play strength.

Listed at 6’5″ and 307 pounds, Cross locked up pass rushers with his strong arms and dominated SEC competition throughout his college career. Given his talent and Brown’s departure, Cross will likely be Seattle’s starting left tackle in Week 1.

Abraham Lucas will be competing for the other starting tackle spot. The former Washington State right tackle was the team’s third-round selection, and thrived on the opposite side of the offensive line in college. He has great size at 6’6″ and 315 pounds, along with the football IQ to react to blitzes and stunts developing in front of him.

With two rookie offensive tackles, head coach Pete Carroll is hopeful that the Seahawks can roll out a solid offensive line for the next few seasons.