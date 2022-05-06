Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Seahawks Pro Bowler

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Seattle Seahawks safety and seven-time Pro Bowler Earl Thomas, charing him with a third-degree felony.

Ryan Autullo from the Austin American-Statesman reported on Friday afternoon that an arrest warrant was signed in Austin, Texas on April 27 charging the soon-to-be 33-year-old with violating a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children. According to court records, the arrest warrant was issues due to Thomas violating the court order two or more times within 12 months.

Trey Dolezal, the attorney representing Thomas in his divorce, told the newspaper that the warrant stems from the former Seahawks safety attempting to contact his wife and see his children.

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids,” Dolezal said. “I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children.”

Additional Details Involving Earl Thomas’ Arrest Warrant

The arrest affidavit provides additional details into the situation, stating that Thomas was in violating of a protective order placed in May of 2021, stating that he could only communicate with the woman through a co-parenting phone app.

According to police, the woman told them that Thomas refuses to use the app and instead has chosen to contact her by phone and show up unannounced.

Police also told the press that several threatening text messages had been sent to the woman. Those included Thomas notifying her that he had obtained two handguns, threats of violence towards the woman, and also threats against their children.

Autullo also states that Thomas had been previously arrested in February of 2021 on a misdemeanor charge for carrying a weapon unlawfully. The case was dismissed a year later after Thomas agreed to forfeit the firearm.

As of the evening of May 6 Thomas has not yet been arrested or booked into the Travis County jail.

Earl Thomas Seeking to Resume NFL Career

The news of an arrest warrant being issued comes shortly after Thomas announced that he was attempting an NFL comeback. The former Legion of Boom star texted ESPN’s Adam Schefter in April expressing his desire to return to the league.

“I’m ready,” Thomas texted Schefter. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that.”

Thomas was one of the stars of the Legion of Boom, becoming one of the most dominant safeties in the league. He was named to five All-Pro teams with Seattle while also going to six Pro Bowls on his way to being named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Coming off a broken leg that ended his 2018 season, Thomas signed on with the Baltimore Ravens. He played one season with Baltimore, even earning a Pro Bowl selection, but was dismissed from the team the following training camp after an altercation with a teammate.

Given the current situation, along with Thomas’ age and tumultuous ending in Baltimore, it’s highly unlikely that any teams will be looking to contact Thomas any time in the near future, if ever.