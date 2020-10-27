Seahawks React to Trade Rumors on Cowboys 4-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks have until November 3rd to make a trade, and one name that has recently popped up is Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen. Seattle confirmed they had an interest in signing Griffen this offseason before the Cowboys swooped in and were able to snag the pass rusher.

With the way the Cowboys season has gone, there is some speculation that Dallas is willing to deal Griffen for the right price. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked if the team would explore a trade for Griffen or other players they had previously shown an interest in signing.

“I would tell you like I always tell you guys, and this is just the facts, we are in on everything we can know of, and so, if there legitimately has been conversation from them, from a particular team, John [Schneider] knows it and he’s on it,” Carroll noted during his press conference. “That means that we’re listening to whatever the options are and we’ll try to figure things out. See what’s best and all that. There’s a lot of factors in all of this, not to mention [the] cap, all kinds of deals. The point being, are we interested in guys we were interested before? Yeah, we have a lot of information, because we’ve done a lot of homework and stuff like that so we are focused in on stuff like that.”

Cowboys Will See If a Team ‘Makes It Worthwhile’ to Trade Griffen

NFL insider Josina Anderson explained that Griffen has not been notified that he is being shopped. Anderson added that while the Cowboys are not actively shopping Griffen they are listening to see if a team “makes it worth while” to deal the pass rusher.

“Just got off the phone w/ #Cowboys DE Everson Griffen regarding new report he’s available in a trade: ‘I don’t think the #Cowboys want to trade me. I haven’t heard that,'” Anderson noted on Twitter. “Meanwhile, I’m also told via source, ‘(The team hasn’t) shopped him officially. People have asked about him.’ …Adding here: I was also just told that the expectation here is that the team will see if any team ‘makes it worth while’ as part of its due diligence, per source.”

The Cowboys Have ‘Made It Known’ Griffen Is Available

Griffen has notched 2.5 sacks for the Cowboys so far this season, and the pass rusher had eight sacks with the Vikings in 2019. Carroll confirmed over the offseason that the team was in communication with Griffen prior to the defensive end signing with the Cowboys.

“We worked at that one. … It was something we were working at,” Carroll noted, via NBC Sports’ Joe Fann.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys have “made it known” that Griffen is on the trade block. While the NFL trade deadline is November 3, we could see a lot of deals happen sooner to allow players to undergo the COVID-19 protocols in time to play in Week 9.

“This is an interesting one: The #Cowboys have made it known that DE Everson Griffen is available in a trade, source says,” Rapoport noted. “About half of his $6M salary is left for a team looking for edge help. Makes sense with Dallas’ record.”

The Seahawks have been dreadful at getting to the quarterback, and it will be interesting to see if the team can pull off a deal for Griffen or another pass rusher. Seattle is challenged by their lack of draft capital after trading for Jamal Adams this offseason.

