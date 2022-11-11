Ex-Seahawks Weapon Signs With New Team, Set to Face Seattle

A former notable Seattle Seahawks tight end is signing with a new team.

Tight end Jacob Hollister — who played for the Seahawks during the 2019 and 2020 seasons — is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Raiders are signing the veteran tight end off of the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

“With Darren Waller going on IR, the #Raiders are signing TE Jacob Hollister off the #Vikings practice squad, per source,” reported Pelissero on Thursday, November 10.

As noted by Pelissero, the move comes shortly after it was announced that Darren Waller would be placed on injured reserve. The Raiders starting tight end has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury this season and is due to miss at least the next four weeks.

While Foster Moreau is penciled in as the next man up, Hollister will likely be the backup.

Hollister Produced Biggest Numbers With Seahawks

The 28-year-old tight end was initially acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the New England Patriots. The former undrafted free agent played in 27 games with eight starts during his two seasons in Seattle, making 66 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

Hollister would eventually sign with the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 offseason. However, he was released during final roster cuts. He would then sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, grabbing nine passes for 55 yards and a touchdown during seven appearances with the team.

The journeyman tight end then spent time with the Raiders during the preseason before he was released prior to the start of the season.

He also made two appearances with the Vikings this season.

Across his six seasons in the league, Hollister has 83 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.

With the Raiders due to host the Seahawks in Week 12 following the latter’s bye, Hollister will have the chance to face his former team for the first time since his departure. Hollister was inactive during the Jaguars’ matchup versus the Seahawks in 2021.

Carroll and Wilson Exchange Jabs at One Another

The rivalry between Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson continues.

Despite the fact that both Carroll and Wilson are with different teams, the two key figures in Seahawks history continue to be linked with one another. That’s in part due to the subtle swipes that they’ve been taking at each other.

During an interview with Seattle Sports earlier in the week, the Seahawks head coach was complimenting quarterback Geno Smith when he brought up the topic of wristbands. Carroll attributed part of Smith’s success to his use of the play-card wristband, which has helped “smooth” out his pre-snap process.

That’s when Carroll brought up how there was previously “resistance” to that. Considering Wilson had been the Seahawks’ QB for 10 years prior to Smith, it’s obvious who Carroll was referring to.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Unsurprisingly, Wilson was asked about Carroll’s comments and did not hold back in his response. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback brought up how the team won a lot of games without the use of a wristband.

Via Mike Klis of 9News:

“I don’t know exactly what he said, but we won a lot of games without one on the wrist,” Wilson said. “I didn’t know winning or losing matter whether you wore a wristband or not. But I think, do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re rolling and moving and everything else. A few times I (have) definitely worn a wristband depending on the game plan and what we have called and all that stuff.”

It looks like even though both figures have moved on from each other, the beef is still there between the head coach and his former quarterback.