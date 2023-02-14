Ex-Seahawks Pro Bowl WR Lands With New Team

A former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has landed with a new team.

Josh Gordon — who had a brief stint with the Seahawks during the 2019 season after he was claimed off waivers by Seattle — has made the Seattle Sea Dragons’ 51-man roster of the newly reformed XFL. Gordon was not selected in the initial XFL draft held in November of 2022, but he was selected in the supplemental draft held on Jan. 1.

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon made the 51-man roster for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, while former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant made it with the Vegas Vipers. pic.twitter.com/1MzjM57Lcp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

Despite his big name, Gordon wasn’t selected until the sixth round of the supplemental draft and was the fifth wide receiver taken.

Josh Gordon Had Brief Stint With Seahawks

Following his release from the New England Patriots in the middle of the 2019 season, the Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers. The former All-Pro receiver proceeded to play in five games for Seattle, catching seven passes for 139 yards. However, he was suspended prior to the end of the season due to violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse — the fifth time he had violated the policy.

After becoming a free agent in 2020, he re-signed with the Seahawks prior to the start of the season. After he was conditionally reinstated from suspension prior to the end of the season, the NFL announced he had broken the terms of his conditional reinstatement and he was suspended indefinitely again by the league without playing in a single game for Seattle during the 2020 season.

Since his Seahawks stint, the 31-year-old receiver has bounced around the NFL, playing a minimal role for teams since. He caught just five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 appearances and seven starts for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 season before appearing in just two games with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 season.

Prior to his suspensions from the NFL, Gordon was arguably the league’s top young receiver. During his second year in 2013, Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the league in receiving yards. The breakout campaign also led to Gordon being named 16th on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list of 2014 along with garnering his only All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections to date.

Gordon’s Sea Dragons will open the 2023 season with a game versus the D.C. Dragons on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Seahawks Have ‘Secret Weapon’ in Lamar Jackson

The Seahawks may have a secret weapon in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

According to former Seahawks QB and current analyst Brock Huard, Seattle could have a backup plan at quarterback in Jackson if they’re unable to re-sign Geno Smith, who is projected to have a market value of $39.3 million per year, according to Spotrac. That would make Smith the ninth-highest paid quarterback in the league.

“I’ll tell you, you’ve got a little secret weapon here,” Huard said during an appearance on Seattle-area radio station 710 AM “Think about it. Think what’s happened and transpired over the last few weeks. Not that they did this intentionally because Baltimore had to approach you, but who did Baltimore approach? Your QB coach.”

Huard is referencing how Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales has interviewed twice for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator position. Canales — who has worked under head coach Pete Carroll extending back to his days at USC back in 2009 — should have inside knowledge on Jackson following his interviews with Baltimore.

“You’ve played against Lamar Jackson, you’ve watched Lamar Jackson, but you know, who really knows Lamar Jackson? The Baltimore Ravens,” Huard said. ” … When Dave Canales comes back and is employed by the Seahawks, do you know what he’s got? He’s got more intel on Lamar Jackson than the Seahawks would have ever had without him interviewing, so throw that into the little blender as well.”