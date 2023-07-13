Ex-Seahawks Quarterback Makes Pitch to Sign With NFC Rival

A former Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be looking at his new home.

Former Seahawks seventh-round draft pick and USFL MVP Alex McGough wants another chance in the NFL. McGough is coming off of his second consecutive USFL Championship after leading the Birmingham Stallions to a championship win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. The 27-year-old quarterback threw for four touchdowns while chipping in 64 rushing yards.

Former Seahawks QB Wants to Play for Buccaneers

Although McGough has had success playing in the USFL league, the Tampa native made it clear he would like to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was born in Tampa and played at Gaither High School in the local area.

Via Fox 13’s Kevin O’Donnell:

“I’ve been cheering for them since I was five years old, and it would be a dream come true if I could see my name on a Buccaneers jersey,” McGough said on Monday, July 10. “That would be top tier.”

McGough spent several years in the NFL, most spending time on practice squads. He had two different stints with the Seahawks (2018 and 2020-21) along with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. The FIU alum briefly spent time on the Texans’ active roster in 2019 but has never appeared in an NFL game.

McGough Impressed During Debut Preseason With Seahawks

Upon being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, McGough was actually the first Seahawks QB drafted since Russell Wilson in 2012.

Although McGough was waived at the end of the 2018 preseason — he eventually signed with the practice squad — his performance in the preseason was impressive. According to Pro Football Focus, McGough registered an NFL-high 89.8 offensive grade among all quarterbacks during the preseason.

“McGough, as his grade above suggests, crushed his first test in the NFL, earning a league-high 89.8 overall grade across 72 preseason dropbacks,” wrote Austin Gayle of PFF. “He thrived when working from a clean pocket, as he completed 23-of-41 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 90.7 passing grade fro a clean pocket in the preseason.”

If there’s one thing working in McGough’s favor when it comes to potentially playing for the Buccaneers is his connection with current offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Canales was the quarterbacks coach of the Seahawks during the 2018-19 seasons and the passing game coordinator during the 2020-21 seasons.

McGough revealed he’s been in contact with his former coach recently.

“I texted him. He said ‘congratulations and if you’re ever in Tampa let me know.’ I text him back like right away and said ‘I’m here … just got here’, so maybe a little bit later next week we can catch up or go to dinner or something,” McGough said about Canales. “We’ll have to plan that out.”

The former Seahawks quarterback also complimented Canales, who recently earned his first NFL offensive coordinator job with the Buccaneers.

“He’s an excellent coach. He’s a football genius, and I’m really excited for him to be able to call the plays and to get to show his skill set,” McGough said.

The Buccaneers currently feature three quarterbacks on its roster in Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask and John Wolford. If Tampa Bay were to sign McGough, the former seventh-round pick could have a shot at sticking around on the practice squad.