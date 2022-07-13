Ex-Seahawks Veteran Leaves Door Open on NFL Return

A former Seattle Seahawks veteran is leaving the door open on an NFL return.

Adrian Peterson, who ended the 2021 season with the Seahawks after signing with the team in December, is not calling it a career just yet. The 37-year-old running back is on the verge of making his debut on July 30 in boxing with an exhibition match against fellow NFL veteran Le’Veon Bell. However, Peterson is making it clear he’s not closing the door on his football career just yet.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL Media:

“This is something that I definitely can see myself doing going forward as well, just depending on how things kind of play out for me,” said Peterson. “But since I’ve started, this is something that I’ll continue to do. I’ll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right because it’s a different ballgame when you step in that square.”

“Fortunately for me, I have some great guys around me that are experienced,” Peterson continued. “My gym in Houston, we have a ring in there. We have a lot of guys sparring all the time, and I’ve had the opportunity in the past to get in there with those guys a couple times and here recently, obviously, getting ready for the fight. I just been kind of grinding, so I might see this continue to do something going forward. So, even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity to present itself.”

Peterson’s NFL Career Could Be Over

After initially signing with the team’s practice squad, Peterson was brought up to the active roster and started one game for the Seahawks. The veteran back carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards and a touchdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Peterson would go on to be inactive for the remaining five games.

Prior to his stint with the Seahawks, Peterson signed with the Tennessee Titans to replace Derrick Henry, who was lost for the remainder of the regular season due to a Jones fracture.

Peterson appeared in three games with two starts while rushing for 82 yards on 27 carries to go along with one touchdown. However, the Titans released Peterson just three weeks after signing him.

The former NFL MVP hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2018 with the Washington Commanders and he hasn’t started more than 10 games in a single season since 2019.

Considering Peterson is 37 years old and has been in the league since 2007, it’s probably safe to say his NFL career is over.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Could Peterson Become a Coach With Seahawks?

Although Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks, he made a tremendous impact on the organization. Head coach Pete Carroll mentioned the idea of Peterson becoming a coach following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Via John Boyle of the Seahawks’ official website:

“He would be an extraordinary coach and he has all of the right kind of makeup, background, and accomplishment that gives him the stature that few people could ever have in this business,” said Carroll. “His work ethic and all of the things that he could transfer, which we have already seen the impact of it, obviously. There are a lot of things that he can do in the world, he doesn’t have to be a ball coach, but he certainly would have a chance to be a great one.”

Whatever the case may be, whether it’s playing again in the NFL, continuing his new boxing career or becoming a coach, Peterson will have no shortage of opportunities moving forward.