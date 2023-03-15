Seahawks Have Chance to Land Former $90 Million Star Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks may have a chance to bolster their running back core with the expected release of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys decision to sign Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract proved to be costly, but the three-time Pro Bowler is likely to be much more affordable in free agency. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported that Dallas is expected to part ways with Elliott, avoiding his $10.9 million salary the running back was slated to make in 2023.

“The Ezekiel Elliott era appears to be over in Dallas,” Hill wrote on March 15, 2023. “Per a source close to the situation, the Cowboys are set to part ways with the two-time NFL rushing champ and the running back is preparing to start fresh with a new team. The move could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon when the league’s 2023 calendar officially begins at 3 p.m. and teams are required to be under the salary cap.”

The value of running backs around the NFL may be decreasing, but few coaches love to have a potent rushing attack quite like Pete Carroll. Elliott could be a name to watch in Seattle if the former All-Pro could be signed for the right price.

“For those saying Zeke is washed, 12 rushing TDs…9 consecutive games with at least 1 TD. 🤷🏼‍♀️ with half the carries,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater tweeted on March 15. “Still, a post June 1st cut which is what I’m told they are eyeing will be a 10.9M in cap savings, 5.8M in dead money.”

According to Spotrac, Seattle still has a projected $15.5 million in cap space giving the franchise plenty of room to make a run at Elliott or other veteran players. The Seahawks will also need to save space for a larger than normal rookie class given the team’s 10 picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

Seattle Lost Running Backs Rashaad Penny & Travis Homer in Free Agency

The Seahawks have their running back of the future in Ken Walker III, but Seattle will need to add depth at the position this offseason. Seattle is losing both Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer in free agency. Elliott could make some sense as a compliment to Walker given his effectiveness in short yardage situations as well as the star’s strong pass-blocking ability.

“I would like to say thank you to the Seahawks, the team that helped me start this story,” Homer tweeted after news broke that he was headed to the Bears. “I appreciate everything these past 4 years. Built bonds that will stay with me forever. Love y’all 🖤”

The Seahawks Could Choose to Draft a Running Back Instead of Signing a Veteran Like Zeke

Seattle could also look to address the position in the draft rather than sign a veteran like Elliott. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar has Seattle taking Appalachian State standout running back Camerun Peoples in the fifth round with the No. 151 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

“Seattle has a need at running back since Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas (entering the final year of his rookie deal) are the only players under contract,” Dugar wrote on March 15. “Godwin Igwebuike could be re-signed on a minimum salary, but Seattle might still need to replace Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer.”