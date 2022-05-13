Seahawks Prank Players With Hilarious Fake Schedule

Teams, players, and fans around the NFL were anxiously awaiting the release of the 2022 regular season schedule. The Seattle Seahawks decided to have a little fun with that at the expense of some of their players.

The Seahawks went to Twitter the day of the official schedule release to show fans an elaborate plan that they had set up for their players. The team had started a rumor about an incredibly unfriendly schedule, and then began to share it with individual players to get their reactions.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER ⚠️

This is not our 2022 schedule… but our players didn't know that 🤭 pic.twitter.com/rVzs9JsbDr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2022

The schedule included four straight games on the road, an extremely early bye week, no week off after their game in Germany, and games played on both Thanksgiving and Christmas. The reactions from the players were priceless after head coach Pete Carroll had the honors of letting them know that it wasn’t real.

Quandre Diggs Lost It Over Fake Schedule

Having played for the Detroit Lions for the first four and a half seasons of his NFL career, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs had to play on Thanksgiving every year. That changed when he moved to Seattle, but the Seahawks thought it would be funny to let him know that he had to do it again in 2022.

When Diggs saw that he had to play on Thanksgiving again, his reaction was perfect.

“I can’t escape Detroit Thanksgiving?” Diggs asked. “I played on Thanksgiving for eight years straight. Never had a Thanksgiving off until I got here.”

Diggs got even more upset when he found at the team would supposedly also be playing on Christmas. Once he found that out, he took out his phone and called someone who was likely a family member to vent about missing both major holidays.

It took a few hours before Diggs was finally told that the schedule was fake. Without hesitation, the only thing he had to say once he knew it was fake was “good”. He also took to Twitter after to claim that he was just playing along.

I got y’all good! I knew it wasn’t real just playing along to get good content! https://t.co/JjS66OpX0E pic.twitter.com/0qYtQiqq9l — Nino (@qdiggs6) May 12, 2022

Seattle’s Real Schedule Has Some Exciting Matchups

While the fake schedule was going around the Seahawks facilities, the real schedule was released a few days later. Now that we know the official 2022 schedule, there are a handful of really exciting matchups.

The biggest announcement for the schedule release was the return of quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Funny enough, Wilson’s first NFL game in a different uniform will still be held at Lumen Field, with the Broncos taking on the Seahawks in a Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown.

The Seahawks will also be playing the NFL’s first ever regular season game in Germany, going against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game will take place at 9:30am ET on Sunday, November 13th.

Seattle’s regular season will wrap up against their divisional rival and the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Seahawks fans are hoping that game will help decide the NFC West title race if everything goes well this season.