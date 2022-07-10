Former Seahawks Captain Found Dead at 43: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks captain and cornerback Jimmy Williams was found dead on Friday, July 8.

According to The Baton Rouge Advocate, the 43-year-old Williams died of an undisclosed illness. According to the Nashville Tennessean, Williams’ alma mater — the University of Vanderbilt — declined to provide additional details of his death, citing the family’s wishes.

After a standout career at Vanderbilt — he was named an SEC football legend in 2013 — Williams spent six seasons in the NFL after he was selected with a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2001. Williams carved out a career as a special teams ace, serving as the Niners’ punt and kick returner during the 2002 and 2003 seasons. The former All-SEC cornerback led the NFL in punt return yardage (16.8) during the 2002 season.

He eventually joined the Seahawks in 2005, playing the role of Seattle’s punt returner during that season.

Williams served as the Seahawks’ special teams captain during their run to Super Bowl XL, where they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10. Williams spent one more season with the Seahawks before his career ended after the 2006 season.

Williams’ Former Teams and Teammates Pay Tribute

The Seahawks extended their condolences to Williams’ family shortly following the report of his passing.

“The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams. Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”

Former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck — who was Williams’ teammate during the 2005 and 2006 seasons — also extended his condolences for his former teammate.

“Devastated by this news,” Hasselbeck said. “Jimmy had the best personality on the team! He loved his teammates and we all loved him too. Praying for his wife Chandra and the whole family.”

The veteran cornerback ended his career with 151 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

Since retiring, Williams had spent time at his high school alma mater at Baton Rouge Episcopal as a teacher, coach, defensive coordinator and assistant athletics director.

“There are no words to describe the impact this man had on our school and our lives,” Episcopal said in a statement announcing his death. “Thank you for being in the fight with us JW, we love you.”

Current Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea also paid tribute to Williams, revealing he had hosted the former Commodores cornerback at his home on Wednesday.

“Jimmy will be remembered for the energy and spirit with which he filled a room, the love and devotion he showed to his beautiful family and the choices he made every day to live fully in the face of the most challenging adversity life has to offer,” Lea tweeted on Friday.

Seahawks About to Begin 2022 Season With Training Camp

The Seahawks are on the verge of returning to the practice field.

Seattle will open up their training camp on July 26. Multiple practices will be open to fans, with a couple of sessions limited to season ticket holders. However, fans will need to register online on the Seahawks’ official website.

The Seahawks will play three preseason games in August, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 13. Seattle will then play at home on August 18 versus the Chicago Bears before wrapping up their preseason slate versus the Dallas Cowboys on August 26.