Seahawks Predicted to Reunite With $24 Million Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are still in the business of tweaking their roster following the first week of organized team activities (OTAs), as they recently moved to re-sign veteran cornerback Artie Burns following Tariq Woolen‘s unexpected knee surgery.

One of the Seahawks’ biggest goals this offseason is to beef up their defense, and as Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox pointed out on Friday, May 25, he “can’t believe’ that former Kansas City Chiefs edge Frank Clark, who’s recorded 13.5 playoff sacks during his career, the third-most of any player in NFL history, is still available.

Could #Seahawks sign Frank Clark? Legend @bcondotta asked @TheRealFrankC_ about Hawks in 2021: “Hats off to Pete Carroll, the staff up there, John Schneider going ahead & drafting me. It gave me my 1st shot in the league. …Nothing but be thankful.” 🤔 #ChiefsKingdom #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/PlGCSXiQb3 — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) May 20, 2023

The Chiefs announced back in March that they were releasing the three-time Pro Bowler as a major cash-saving move and Knox believes a return to Seattle is the most “logical landing spot.” Clark’s market value is predicted to earn him a two-year, $24.8 million contract, per Spotrac.com, but as each week passes, it seems unlikely Seattle’s former second-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft will get that kind of money.

“The Kansas City Chiefs parted with Frank Clark in order to get younger and cheaper on the edge—they used a first-round pick on Felix Anudike-Uzomah. However, Clark, who had 2.5 sacks in the 2022 postseason, can still get after quarterbacks at a high level,” Knox wrote.

“A return to the team that drafted him, the Seattle Seahawks, would make a lot of sense for the team and for Clark. Seattle recently brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner, so they’re clearly open to returning players. The Seahawks also lost Quinton Jefferson, who had 5.5 sacks last season, in free agency. While Seattle did draft pass-rusher Derick Hall, adding another veteran to the mix could help it repeat as a playoff team.”

Former NFL GM Says Frank Clark Would Push the Seahawks Past the 49ers

While the idea of Clark making a return to Seattle after winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs is not new, former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond believes he’s the missing defensive piece to propel the Seahawks in the postseason.

According to OvertheCap.com, the Seahawks have approximately $8.23 million in cap space, “So they may have to structure a deal with voidable years to get a cap number that works,” Diamond wrote for 33rd Team.

“Such a deal could include big incentives if Clark exceeds five sacks in the regular season, then the incentives earned would come out of next year’s cap if it pushes the team over the cap this season. Clark could be the player who nudges the Seahawks past the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.”

There Were No ‘Hard Feelings’ Between Frank Clark & the Seahawks

While Seattle traded Clark to Kansas City during the 2019 offseason in exchange for a first, second, and third-round pick, Sports Illustrated‘s Mike Fisher wrote on May 21, “It’s worth noting that over the years, Clark has insisted he had a ‘good time’ in Seattle… so no hard feelings.”

Clark may also be enticed to reunite with both Wagner and Reed, the latter of whom told Mike Salk on Seattle Sports on Friday, May 26, that coming back to the Seahawks “was like a breath of fresh air.”

“I get to come back to where it all started and hopefully go chase one of these rings. That’s the dream, especially to win it where you started. But it’s a goal that I want to get to.”