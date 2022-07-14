Seahawks Discouraged From Trading For Former In-State Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to quarterbacks in trade rumors throughout the entire offseason. While most of those options have had the support of at least some fans and analysts, one outlet is discouraging the team from making a move for a former in-state QB.

John. P. Gilbert with SB Nation’s Field Gulls made the argument this week for why the Seahawks won’t make a trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew. The former Washington State QB has shown flashes at the NFL level, and while he was an electric player in college, Gilbert argues that Minshew barely differentiated himself from other college quarterbacks who played under head coach Mike Leach.

“…But if it’s indistinguishable from the rest of the seasons, would it appear that Minshew brings anything to the table as a quarterback that Kingsbury, Sonny Cumbie, B.J. Symons, Graham Harrell and Luke Falk don’t?” Gilbert said. “If Minshew’s college production doesn’t stand out relative to those who played for the same coach in the same system, would it make sense to expect him to be able to deliver different results in the NFL?”

It’s a solid argument against Minshew, but the 26-year-old quarterback has surprised plenty of doubters before.

Gardner Minshew’s Football Career

Minshew wasn’t the most popular high school quarterback, committing to Troy as a 3-star recruit out of Brandon, Mississippi in high school. However, Minshew would hop around multiple schools before finding his way to Pullman, Washington.

Before he ever played a game for the Trojans, Minshew transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he led the team to a NJCAA national title in his one season as the starter. He then transferred to East Carolina, where he spent two more seasons before transferring to Washington State with just one year of college eligibility remaining.

Thanks to Leach, Minshew became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football with the Cougars. He led his team to an 11-2 record, completing over 70 percent of his passes for 38 touchdowns and just nine interceptions while being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

A successful final college season helped Minshew generate enough buzz to get drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The rookie wasn’t expected to win the starting job, but an injury to Nick Foles in Week 1 forced Minshew into the starting job. He ended up playing 14 games as a rookie, throwing for 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Despite some success in Jacksonville in his first two seasons, Minshew was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021.

The 26-year-old is now a backup for Jalen Hurts, but his career numbers have been terrific for a former sixth-round pick. In 27 games played, Minshew has posted a strong 93.9 passer rating, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 5,969 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions.

Latest Seahawks QB Trade Rumors

The Seahawks trade rumors have cooled off a bit after the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick had been linked to the Seahawks consistently, but the Panthers appeared to have more interest in Mayfield.

That hasn’t stopped the quarterback rumors, however. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the newest player linked to the Seahawks, with Seattle the top projected landing spot for the 30-year-old veteran.

If the Seahawks don’t end up making a trade for Garoppolo, there may not be any other trade targets remaining. That means that either Geno Smith or Drew Lock will be the starting quarterback for Seattle in Week 1.

Smith and Lock aren’t the most exciting options under center, but on the bright side for Seahawks fans, if things go south quickly then they can start looking towards the 2023 NFL Draft, where promising young QBs like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be available.