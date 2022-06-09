Seahawks Quarterback Discusses Offseason Arrest

As the Seattle Seahawks work through their offseason workouts, media members are getting to speak to some players for the first time since the 2021 season. Given some of the events of the offseason, it’s also the first time that some of the players have commented on their respective situations.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was arrested in January on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the arrest report per ESPN, Smith was pulled over by Washington State Patrol for driving 96 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone, with the state trooper detecting a “strong odor of intoxicants”.

Smith tweeted a statement regarding the arrest shortly after, asking fans to “hold back on judging” him after the news was released.

Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened.

Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened.

I’ll have more to say down the road

& ask that you bare with me. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) January 11, 2022

The 31-year-old finally discussed the incident with the media at mandatory minicamp, telling reporters that he didn’t expect the incident to be a problem going forward.

“Those things will be worked out, but I’m extremely confident in all those things,” Smith said per Brady Henderson with ESPN.com. “Those things, they have a timeline and they have to get worked out, but I don’t see any problem.”

Geno Smith Is the Early QB1 Favorite

As long as Smith doesn’t face a potential suspension from the commissioner’s office for his arrest, the veteran quarterback is the early favorite to start under center for the 2022 season.

Smith was taken in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, where he struggled with turnovers as a starter with 34 interceptions and seven fumbles lost in his first two seasons. He was benched after two years as New York’s starter, serving as a backup for the Jets, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Seahawks in 2019 to play behind Russell Wilson.

The backup QB got his first significant playing time since 2017 this past season, starting three games for Seattle while Wilson dealt with a finger injury. Smith played well in Wilson’s absence, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

Having been with the team since 2019, Smith has the head start in the starting quarterback position according to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. That could change during the preseason and training camp, but as of right now Smith is in the driver’s seat.

Can Drew Lock Win the QB Competition?

Smith’s main competition in the quarterback battle will be former Denver Broncos second-round pick Drew Lock. While Lock’s NFL career has been up and down, a new team could give him an opportunity for a fresh start.

Lock looked like a promising young quarterback as a rookie, starting five games and leading the Broncos to a 4-1 record. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Things went south in Lock’s second season, however, leading the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2020. He was benched for Teddy Bridgewater in 2021, but played sparingly as the veteran’s backup.

Lock’s wide receiver, Tyler Lockett, praised the new Seahawks quarterback during offseason workouts, complimenting his ability to make some great throws. If that arm talent can continue to shine, Lock may have a shot at becoming the starting QB.