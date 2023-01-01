Seahawks Give $1 Million Payday to Pro Bowler: Report

Not only did Geno Smith lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory over his former team, but the veteran quarterback is a little richer after doing so in Week 17. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Smith earned a $1 million bonus for passing 4,000 yards on the season, one of the incentives included in his current contract.

“Geno Smith just earned a cool million dollars. His incentive package includes a $1M bonus for reaching 4,000 yards passing, which he’s now done,” Henderson tweeted on January 1, 2023. “Becomes the second QB in Seahawks history with 4,000 passing yards in a season, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Russell Wilson did it four times.”

Smith has thrown for 4,069 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 70.2% of his passes with one game remaining in the regular season. The Seahawks signal-caller also added 64 carries for 315 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Smith’s Contract Can Be Worth As Much as $7 Million With Incentives

Geno Smith was drafted by the Jets back in 2013… Today he eliminated them from playoff contention 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZFc1KeEKNV — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 2, 2023

Smith signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Seattle last offseason and is due for a sizable raise in free agency. Former agent turned analyst Joel Corry reported that Smith’s deal could be worth as much as $7 million this season thanks to available incentives. The quarterback already earned a $500,000 bonus for punching his ticket to the Pro Bowl.

“Smith gets $250,000 with 55% or more offensive playtime,” Corry wrote for CBS Sports on December 28. “There’s an additional $250,000 each at the 65%, 75% and 85% playtime levels. The amount earned doubles if the Seahawks make the playoffs or have 10 wins. The necessary playtime thresholds are each 5% lower in this instance.

“Throwing for at least 3,400 yards is worth $250,000. The amount goes to $750,000 if 3,700 passing yards is reached and is $1 million for hitting the 4,000-yard mark. Smith earned $500,000 for being selected to the Pro Bowl. He has easily exceeded the 20 touchdown passes also necessary to qualify for this $500,000.”

Could the Seahawks Draft a QB & Move on From Smith?

The Seahawks face a decision about Smith’s future with the quarterback expected to land a lucrative long-term contract in free agency. Seattle could opt to go in a more affordable direction by selecting a quarterback with the Broncos’ selection owed to the Seahawks.

Heading into Week 18, the Seahawks hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft thanks to Denver. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud both made strong NFL cases during their recent bowl game performances. The Score’s Jordan Schultz sees Seattle striking a deal with Smith, unless his price range becomes higher than the team expects.

“They’re ultimate perfect scenario for the Seahawks is to extend Geno Smith four or five years,” Schultz detailed during a December 12 interview on “Pat McAfee Show.” “You mentioned the [Broncos] draft picks being great and getting higher every week, well, Geno’s number gets higher every week because he’s going to have over 30 touchdowns, over 4,500 yards. He’s the only quarterback to have a 100 QBR in nine games this season. He’s played outstanding. They want to keep him there.

“To me, the only potential issue is that as his price continues to go up, will someone else poach him away from Seattle with a bigger offer? Because, to me, if I look at what [general manager] John Schneider is going to start with, it’s going to be in that $75, $80 million offer.”