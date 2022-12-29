Seahawks’ QB Geno Smith Sends Message About His Future

It’s difficult imagining Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith experiencing a better first season as an NFL starter again since 2014. Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage and has thrown a career-high 3,886 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Still, Smith’s future is uncertain as the Seahawks sit at 7-8 and outside of the final NFC Wild Card spot. The next two weeks will not only decide Seattle’s season, but it could determine Smith’s future.

Smith, though, remained positive when faced with questions about his future from the media on December 29.

The quarterback’s job doesn’t give him the opportunity to look much beyond the next game anyway. That’s exactly what Smith appears to have his mind on with the New York Jets on tap in Week 17.

“My future is going to be great,” Smith told the media. “I always think that.

“The future for me right now is today, going out and having a great practice.”

Geno Smith asked about his future with his Seahawks contract ending: “My future is going to be great. I always think that. “The future for me right now is today, going out and having a great practice.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/r9nDOuA7c4 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 29, 2022

Smith’s Reasons to Be Positive About Future

The veteran signal caller certainly has reasons to be positive about his future.

While he would probably prefer to stay in Seattle, where he’s experienced the most NFL success he’s ever had this season, Smith has earned the right to be a starter somewhere in the league next year.

With that in mind, Smith’s future will be great regardless of whether Seattle signs him.

Smith owns a league-high 70.7% completion percentage with a career-high 7.6 yards per pass average this season. He also has 27 touchdowns versus 9 interceptions. Behind those accomplishments, Smith earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson projected on November 18 that Smith has earned a contract worth $33 million per season in 2023. Spotrac predicted Smith’s market value to be worth about $36.1 million annually this offseason.

The Seahawks have declined to publicly speak in detail about a future contract for Smith this fall, but the franchise has still given indications that they plan to try and bring back Smith next year.

Smith’s message to the media on December 29 could appear non-committal to Seattle for Seahawks fans who want him to return. But Smith has to know it’s to his benefit to wait until free agency to see what his true market value will be.

With his mind more focused on the next two games anyway, it’s not a shock that Smith provided the answer that he did.

Smith Remaining Positive About Facing Former Team in Jets

Most NFL quarterback relish the opportunity to prove someone wrong, especially a former team. In 2015, the Jets gave up on Smith after his second season, benching him in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Smith started just one game for the Jets after 2014, and New York allowed him to leave in free agency after his rookie contract expired.

But Smith’s positive attitude extended beyond just talking about his future on Thursday.

Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted that Smith, as he has throughout the year, showcased no bitterness when talking about the Jets in his press conference on December 29.

“Geno Smith again pitch-perfect in his pre-Jets press conference,” Bell wrote in a Twitter. “No bitterness. Leadership, hard work, lessons learned remain his constant themes this Seahawks season.

“He’s unwavering.”

Geno Smith again pitch-perfect in his pre-Jets press conference. No bitterness. Leadership, hard work, lessons learned remain his constant themes this Seahawks season. He’s unwavering. He is a steadying influence in this locker room. Now, can he win 2 games the next 2 weeks? pic.twitter.com/Jk0nEgxHTY — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 29, 2022

The Seahawks and Jets, both having a 7-8 record, will each have their seasons on the line when they meet on January 1. The Seahawks will then meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Seattle will likely need both wins to make the postseason. The Seahawks are one of three teams in the NFC half a game back of Washington, who holds the final NFC playoff spot with a 7-7-1 record.