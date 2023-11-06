Seahawks QB Geno Smith Put on Notice After Brutal 37-3 Loss to Ravens

The Seattle Seahawks were absolutely destroyed by the Baltimore Ravens in an embarrassing 37-3 loss on Sunday, November 5.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was a mess and the offensive line did nothing to help. Smith completed just 46.4% of his passes for 157 yards, zero touchdowns, one fumble, and one interception.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that he’s officially “concerned” over the veteran’s ongoing issues. Smith has committed eight turnovers (six interceptions and two turnovers) in the past four games.

Geno Stone intercepts Geno Smith, and now has 6 INTs this season, which leads the NFL. He has an INT in 4 consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/6RONS7EFGq — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 5, 2023

The News Tribune wrote, “That was his most turnovers in that span since the 33-year-old veteran’s rookie season of 2013 with the New York Jets.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote, “It isn’t time to turn to [backup quarterback] Drew Lock, but Smith has to play better or that will soon become a move that Pete Carroll would have to strongly consider.”

Okay, I might be in "Geno's job is in a little jeopardy" territory. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 5, 2023

The Athletic’s Mike Dugar wrote of the NFL’s 2022 Comeback Player of the Year, “This was the second time this year he’s gone without throwing a touchdown pass (Week 6 against Cincinnati was the other occasion)… Baltimore’s defense is arguably the best in the league but no one expected Smith to play this poorly.”

Carroll, however, refused to put the loss squarely on Smith’s shoulders. “I think this is about our football team not answering the bell here… When they’re rushing the passer, that’s not Geno. This is not on one guy.”

As for the turnovers, “Yeah, I’m concerned about that,” Carroll said. “The one on the fumble, that’s a pass rush deal, you know? The interception, you know, threw it up, and the guy (Ravens safety Geno Stone) that’s been making all the interceptions made another. But that’s not the direction for us to be going.”

Smith played behind the seventh combination of the offensive line over the past eight games. Against the Ravens, the O-line allowed Smith to get sacked four times and he was pressured into making numerous hurried throws.

Pete Carroll Hopes This Loss Delivers a Wake-Up Call for Geno Smith & Co.



Overall, the Seahawks offense needs to get their act together. Against the Ravens, they converted just one of 12 third downs and recorded just six first downs. It’s impossible to win games like that.

“This is about the discipline that it takes to move on,” Carroll said. “That’s the challenge. This game is over with and done. It’s what we do when we come back… I would like this game to be a marker of where things shifted. It’s a big deal.”

Seahawks running Kenneth Walker led the team’s run game with recorded nine carries for 16 yards. As for the receivers, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team with six receptions for 63 yards.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Smith took responsibility for his mistakes. “You know, I think you always have to have a balanced attack, especially going up against a great defense. Today, we didn’t do a great job of that. But like I said, that’s all on me. I’ve got to figure out ways to be better and help out.”

Seahawks Defense Had No Answer for the Ravens Rush Attack

Oh my. Watch Tyler Linderbaum on Keaton Mitchell’s 60-yarder …pic.twitter.com/3iNVAJFDfI — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 5, 2023



The Ravens offense had a record day against the Seahawks. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed a season-high 80.8% of his passes for 187 yards. He also recorded 10 carries for 60 yards.

While the Seahawks kept Jackson from completing any passing or rushing touchdowns, they were torched by Ravens’ run game. Baltimore rushed for a total of 298 yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Running back Gus Edward scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half. Rookie Keaton Mitchell came out of nowhere with nine rushes for 137 yards and score.

With such a sizable lead in the fourth quarter, Baltimore pulled Jackson and let backup quarterback Tyler Huntley close the game. Huntley threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. The lopsided score would’ve been even worse if the Ravens didn’t kneel on the six-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams told reporters after the loss, “They came out and they hit us in the mouth, simple as that.”

Despite the brutal road loss, the Seahawks remain atop the NFC West with a 5-3 record because the San Francisco 49ers were on a bye. Seattle will look to turn things around when they host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field in Week 10.