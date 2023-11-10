Seahawks QB Geno Smith in Hot Seat for Commanders Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back big time following their embarrassing 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Luckily for the Seahawks, in particular, quarterback Geno Smith, Seattle hosts the Washington Commanders (4-5) in Week 10. The Commanders’ defense is allowing an average of 27.2 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league, and 252.7 passing yards per game (27th), per Washington’s website.

Smith doesn’t have to be lights out against Washington, but he needs to show a vast improvement from last week. Against the Ravens, he completed just 46.4% of his passes for 157 yards, zero touchdowns, one fumble, and one interception.

The 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year has some leash considering one of the statistically worst performances of his entire career came against one of the best teams in the NFL. However, if Smith continues to struggle with turnovers against a team like the Commanders, a change may not be far off.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on Thursday, November 9, “In eight games, Smith has seven interceptions and three fumbles. Obviously, it needs to improve. At some point, it will be fair to wonder whether [head coach Pete] Carroll will consider giving [backup quarterback] Drew Lock a chance to do a better job of protecting the ball.”

Former Seahawks receiver Michael Bumpus encouraged Carroll to use Lock to reignite some competition at practice. “Drew has to be in the conversation now,” Bumpus said on Seattle Sports.

“I’m not saying Drew takes over. I’m not saying you go into the meeting room and it’s Geno or Drew. But you give him more reps. You do something to push Geno to that place over a year ago when he was competing for that job.”

Geno Smith Put Himself on Notice: ‘I Have to Fix It’

#Seahawks’ Geno Smith on his turnovers: “I’ve got to fix it. Can’t have any more turnovers. “I look forward to it.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/KqdMRfTssf — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 9, 2023



Smith has never shied away from taking responsibility for his mistakes. However, fans are getting tired of hearing the same apology after each loss.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Smith once again took ownership of their offensive struggles. “I have to fix it. It starts with me. I’ve got to fix it. Can’t have any more turnovers. Can’t have any more of those plays that put our defense in tough positions.”

Smith remains positive he’s the man who can help turn things around. “I think that’s something that I know that I can fix and I can correct,” he said. “These are the only opportunities for me to continue to grow and to learn. I look forward to the next opportunity to really show that I can get those things corrected.”

The 33-year-old noted, “I think [I’m] just trying too hard, pressing, trying to make plays sometimes when they aren’t there. I’ve always been competitive, I always think that every play should work, and I hate giving up on a play, but sometimes you have to. Throwing the ball away is not a big thing. Punting the ball is not a bad thing. Just being smarter in that regard, but overall, correcting it however it needs to be done.”

As for the Seahawks converting just 1-of-12 third down attempts against the Ravens, Smith shared the blame with his teammates. “I just feel like we all had a part in it and we all could have done a lot better.”

Pete Carroll Is Committed to Getting Geno Smith Back on Track

Whether or not Smith is in a veteran version of the sophomore slump, looking to Lock, who’s recorded 20 interceptions in 25 game appearances (21 starts), may not be the answer.

Carroll has not yet considered making a change at quarterback. “We struggled across the board on offense,” Carroll said, spreading the blame around. “Everybody had some difficulties in this game, and it just added up to where the quarterback is in the middle of that as well. We have to do a lot better… I think Geno’s consistent accountability is a strength of his and it helps the guys around him, but we have to help him. We have to make sure we’re doing our part.”

How is Geno Stone getting so many interceptions? Right place, right time … for him, but not Tyler Lockett. Looks like Lockett (🤷‍♂️) doesn't get Geno Smith's check communication and stops short. Geno pounces on Geno. pic.twitter.com/CAHgITWySR — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 7, 2023

Against the Ravens, there was miscommunication with the receivers, and the Seahawks’ ever-rotating offensive line failed to protect Smith. SI reported, “Under constant siege, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the quarterback dealt with pressure on 18 of his 33 drop backs for an eye-opening 54% pressure rate and absorbed four sacks.”

Carroll expects to see results against the Commanders. “This is a huge opportunity for us to recapture the mentality and make sure that we’re on and we play a great game at home,” he told reporters.