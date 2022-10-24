QB Geno Smith Sends Strong Message on Future With Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may be the surprise of the NFL, but the veteran signal-caller is not content. During an October 23, 2022 interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Smith admitted that his best football is still ahead of him. The Seahawks quarterback believes this team has “many seasons” of success ahead.

“Nothing has surprised me,” Smith remarked when asked about the biggest surprises this season. “In fact, I know I can play a lot better.”

Smith is cooking as evidenced by his 1,712 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing a league-leading 73.5% of his passes through the first seven games of the season. The biggest stat that matters is the Seahawks are 4-3 with Smith under center and all alone atop the NFC West standings.

Smith: ‘I Think We’re Built to Last for This Season & Many Seasons’

"You can never count me out. You can never count us out." @LauraOkmin caught up with @GenoSmith3 after the @Seahawks win 👏 pic.twitter.com/VNxLyHzrbr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2022

Smith has no desire to be a one-hit wonder with his eyes on long-term success. The Seahawks quarterback not only has his eyes on becoming the team’s permanent QB1 but believes the team was built for “many seasons” of success.

“Our success so far starts with the trust and belief of our head coach,” Smith added. “Not many coaches would start two rookies on the offensive line, a rookie running back, two rookie cornerbacks. Not many coaches would be comfortable starting a quarterback who hasn’t played in many years. But Pete does it because he knows what he’s looking at. He’s played young guys before, lots of times. He’s taken chances on players, lots of time. He knows how to coach ball. You can see that this year.

“I think we’re built to last for this season and many seasons. But ultimately, it comes down to what we do, not what we say. It’s about the work we put in. it’s about the consistency. And our preparation and consistency and our togetherness. That’s all that matters. As long as we continue to build together, the sky’s the limit. It takes work. It takes hard work. We gotta embrace that part of it.”

NFC Executive: ‘Geno Really Is Staking His Claim to That Job’

For Smith to have “many seasons” in Seattle, the Seahawks will need to sign the quarterback to a long-term contract extension. Smith is due for a massive raise from his current $3.5 million salary and will be a free agent after the season unless general manager John Schneider is able to ink the veteran to an extension during the next few months. One NFC executive told Heavy Sports’ NFL insider Matt Lombardo that Smith is “staking his claim” to be the Seahawks QB1 beyond this season.

“Geno really is staking his claim to that job [long-term],” the NFC executive told Heavy.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith argues that Smith is not only looking like the Seahawks’ long-term solution at quarterback but should be in the MVP discussion. The irony is that Russell Wilson was unable to even get an MVP vote during his tenure in Seattle.

“But after leading the Seahawks to a 37-23 road win over the Chargers on Sunday, with his team now in sole possession of first place in the NFC West and sitting with the third seed in the NFC playoff race, it’s time to stop with the but and ifs waiting for him to crash back to Earth,” Smith wrote on October 23. “Smith not only belongs in the MVP discussion after replacing Russell Wilson, but he should be viewed as a front runner for his tangible impact on one of the league’s most surprising teams.”