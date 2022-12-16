Seahawks Could Make $32 Million QB Move, Says Ex-Agent

As the Amazon NFL crew alluded to after the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the clock may have finally struck midnight on the team’s Cinderella run. Prior to the season, Seattle was projected to have a top-10 pick which will end up being true, but only as a result of Denver’s tailspin. The Seahawks were able to play meaningful games in December, something few predicted after team dealt Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will have the team fighting until the end despite the diminishing odds to reach the playoffs, but all eyes are on the offseason when the front office will make a decision on Geno Smith’s future. After a hot start, Smith along with the entire Seattle squad has cooled as of late losing four of their last five games.

During these contests, Smith has thrown four interceptions, just as many picks as the quarterback had through the first nine games. The Seahawks offense stalled against the 49ers, scoring their first touchdown with just minutes remaining in the game. With Smith set to hit free agency, Seattle will need to explore both stretches of play to determine a path forward with the veteran.

One way for the Seahawks to retain Smith without committing to a long-term deal is by using the franchise tag. Under this scenario, Smith would earn a $32 million salary for 2023, and Seattle would essentially punt on making a long term-decision on the veteran’s future until 2024. This would at least give Seattle two full seasons of data with Smith as QB1 before committing to a lucrative deal for the quarterback.

Seahawks Could Use $32 Million Franchise Tag Making Smith a Free Agent Again in 2024

“To be honest…people didn’t really think I was good or anything like that. They probably thought I wasn’t good.” Geno Smith discussed his perception before the season and what his perception is now. Full interview airs tonight at 7et @nflonprime pic.twitter.com/XQrXzn9wKg — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 15, 2022

Former agent turned CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry believes the Seahawks could take this approach and still select a quarterback with Denver’s selection in the upcoming draft, a pick that is expected to land inside the top five. This would give the Seahawks multiple future options at quarterback and leaves the possibility of signing Smith to a long-term deal on the table for 2023.

“The Seahawks reportedly want Smith back for 2023. Contract talks are expected to take place after the season,” Corry wrote on December 15. “The path Seattle takes may hinge on Smith’s financial demands. Smith would be justified in seeking a multiyear contract in excess of $30 million per year. According to NFLPA data, the average salary for starting quarterbacks, excluding those on rookie contracts, is $32,036,681 per year.

“If the Seahawks have enough concerns about regression since it’s unknown whether this season is a true breakout performance for the 32-year-old or an anomaly, then some sort of designation may be warranted instead of making a long-term commitment in this salary stratosphere. Interestingly, the projected non-exclusive quarterback franchise tag approximates the average starter salary with veteran contracts.

“Seattle could hedge its bets by selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Thanks to the Wilson trade, Seattle owns Denver’s 2023 first-round pick, which would be second overall if the season ended today.”

Smith: ‘I Just Hate Losing’

Full accountability and leadership from Geno Smith here after he threw an early INT against the #Panthers "That's my fault, That's my fault, that's me. I'll make it up."pic.twitter.com/0JtABf4PiR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2022

On a night when the Seahawks defense finally did their part, the offense struggled to move the ball against the Niners. It calls into question what the ceiling of a Smith-led offense is moving forward.

Smith has far exceeded the pre-season expectations with less than ideal circumstances as the Hawks defense has been gashed for a large portion of 2022. The quarterback has thrown for 3,671 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 71.4% of his passes.

The veteran likely gives Seattle the best chance to win in 2023 compared to a rookie quarterback. The franchise tag allows the Seahawks to remain competitive for another season, while keeping all their future options open. Smith remains focused on the remaining three games of the season while admitting losing “truly sucks.”

“Well, I feel like obviously losing, it’s the most frustrating part,” Smith explained during his December 16 postgame press conference. “I hate losing. It truly sucks, and I know how hard the guys work inside the locker room. I know the time everyone puts in, the hours they put in and it’s very unfortunate that we didn’t get it done tonight. I think our fans deserve it, our city deserves it. I don’t know if I have all the right words, but man, I just hate losing.”