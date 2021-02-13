Seahawks Predicted to Reunite With Super Bowl Champion Receiver

One NFL analyst believes the Seattle Seahawks could reunite with a familiar face this offseason. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicted the Giants will part ways with Golden Tate and the receiver will head back to Seattle on a one-year, $2 million contract.

Tate last played for the Seahawks in 2013 before signing with the Lions in free agency. The receiver still has two more seasons remaining on a four-year, $37.5 million deal and is set to make $8.4 million with the Giants in 2021.

“The Giants paid Tate $22.3 million over the past two years for 1,064 receiving yards, with the former Lions and Seahawks starter also missing time with a calf injury and a four-game PED suspension,” Barnwell explained. “Tate is likely to be a cap casualty in New York, and I like the idea of him possibly returning to Seattle as a third wideout and short-to-midrange factor in the slot for the Seahawks. Pete Carroll regretted losing Tate in 2014; here’s his chance to bring the gritty wideout back for one last run.”

Tate Had 1,000 Receiving Yards in 3 of His First 4 Seasons With the Lions

Tate had some of the best statistical seasons of his career with the Lions notching more than 1,000 yards in three of his first four seasons in Detroit. The receiver’s best season came in 2014 when Tate had 1,331 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Most recently, Tate had short stints around the NFC East as the wideout was traded to the Eagles before spending the last two seasons with the Giants. Tate had 35 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns in his 12 games last season.

The receiver’s days as a WR1 are likely behind him, but Tate could fill the void as the Seahawks’ third receiver if David Moore leaves in free agency. Tate spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks and was a critical part of Seattle’s Super Bowl run in 2014. During a 2017 conference call, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted there were some things about Tate’s free agency that he would do differently.

“We did try to bring him back,” Carroll explained, per ESPN. “We made an offer that didn’t get communicated really well at the time, and I think he’s a terrific player. I loved him on our team, but you can’t keep everybody, and so during the process of the negotiations, he went elsewhere. But our players and our coaches, we think the world of him, and he’s fun to watch. We watch him every week, and we’ll have a good time competing against him.”

Tate Was Suspended & Relegated to the Giants’ Scout Team During the 2020 Season

It was not an ideal season for Tate who found himself out of the good graces of Giants head coach Joe Judge. During a November 2020 Monday Night Football matchup against the Bucs, Tate yelled into the camera that someone needed to get him the football. Tate’s outburst prompted the receiver to be briefly relegated to the scout team and as well as a suspension from the Giants.

“If you know me, you know my game, I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion, I just got caught up in the moment,” Tate later noted in an apology, per NorthJersey.com. “I was wrong to draw attention to myself. I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way and, you know, brought negative attention to the organization. So, it was something that won’t happen again.”

