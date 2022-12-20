Seahawks Have Chance to Land Former Top-5 Pick WR Amid Lockett Injury News

The Seattle Seahawks may have a chance to land a former top-5 pick as the Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Sammy Watkins, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Watkins will be subject to waivers which is determined based on each team’s record similar to the NFL draft.

The veteran wideout made a minimal impact in Green Bay notching 13 receptions for 206 yards during his nine appearances this season. Watkins may no longer be an elite receiver, but the receiver could be a temporary solution for depth at the position with Tyler Lockett expected to miss multiple games with a broken hand.

Since being the No. 4 pick of the 2014 NFL draft, Watkins has been a bit of a journeyman, failing to live up to the lofty expectations that accompany being such a high selection. During his first three seasons with the Bills in 2014 to 2016, Watkins notched 153 receptions for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns. The receiver has since had stops with the Chiefs, Ravens and Packers.

Carroll on Lockett: ‘You Don’t Replace Him’

What Sammy Watkins can do if given an opportunity. Granted, he’s not the same receiver from 2014-2015, but he’s worth at least a look given the Giants current WR situation.pic.twitter.com/sznfyWT2ey — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 20, 2022

The Seahawks are working on a plan to adjust their offense with Lockett sidelined, but the good news is that the star receiver is expected to return this season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that Lockett is an “extraordinary player” that the team will be unable to replace.

“Yeah, give us a chance to work on that, but you don’t replace him,” Carroll explained during his December 16 press conference. “He’s such an extraordinary player that we’re not going to ask guys to do the same thing and hope they do it just like Tyler does. We use our guys to their strengths and so that’s how we’ll do that.

“Marquise [Goodwin] has played really well and really helped us in a number of ways and leaning on him is a good idea. Our tight ends are ready to help us at any time as well, and so we’ll see as we get back at it.”

Carroll on Lockett’s Injury: ‘He’s Got a Chance to Get Back Quickly’

Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett broke his finger on the final drive of the game on a slant route. This has to be it. He gets up like nothing happened so it's hard to tell. Carroll said he "can't fathom playing without Tyler."

No estimation on how long he may be out. pic.twitter.com/hv6H0jDwqj — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 16, 2022

Carroll hinted that Lockett could miss two weeks or less after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand. This would potentially make Lockett available for the Seahawks season finale against the Rams on January 8. Carroll described the news on Lockett’s injury as a “very optimistic review” compared to the initial fears about the severity of the veteran’s injury.

“Very optimistic review this morning from the docs that he’s got a chance to get back quickly, and we’ll see if it can happen,” Carroll noted. “…If there’s any way possible, he’ll do it, he’ll figure it out.

“So, we’ve had good success with this guy [the doctor] in the past, and he’s been really an expert at it that can maybe pull off something that would surprise us a little bit here, so we’ll see. And I know that’s what Tyler is wanting to do.”

Seattle Signed Treadwell to the 53-Man Roster

Laquon Treadwell may get an expanded opportunity during Lockett’s absence. Seattle is signing Treadwell to the active roster after the receiver joined the team’s practice squad on November 1. Like Watkins, Treadwell is another former first-round pick who has underwhelmed at times during his career.

“Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell is signing a 53-man roster contract for the remainder of the season today with Seattle,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on December 20. “He’s officially off the Seahawks practice squad.”