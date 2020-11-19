Seahawks Reveal Bold Jerseys & Uniforms for Big Matchup vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are back in action (green) as the team looks to break their losing streak as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks revealed they will be wearing their action green jerseys with blue pants for their primetime matchup against another NFC West foe. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted he is a fan of the bold look and described how the process works for selecting the uniforms each week.

“We really leave that [uniform choice] up to the players, the captains,” Carroll explained in his Week 11 press conference. “They work with E.K. on that stuff, and they’ve been the ones that have really led the charge there. …I like it. I like our look. I like whenever we got the green on, it looks good.”

The bigger question is what players will be wearing the bright jerseys as the Seahawks continue to deal with multiple injuries to key players. Seattle will be without their top two corners as Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar will miss the Week 11 matchup. This poses a unique challenge on how the Seahawks will defend DeAndre Hopkins fresh off his heroic game-winning catch against the Bills.

Chris Carson Is Questionable But Carlos Hyde Is Expected to Play vs. Cardinals

Chris Carson is questionable against the Cardinals, but it looks like the Seahawks will get Carlos Hyde back on the field. Carroll noted that Hyde “looked strong” during practices, but Carson will be more of a game-time decision. The Seahawks have struggled to establish a rushing attack with both Carson and Hyde sidelined.

“They did make it through the week and Carlos looked strong throughout,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “With Chris, we’re going to wait until tomorrow to see what we’re doing with it, but he did practice and looked good in all the stuff that he did. We’re real close with Chris, and feeling really good that Carlos will be out there.”

Carson may be listed as questionable but it looks like the team is going to give him another week of rest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Carson is “unlikely” to suit up against the Cardinals.

“Even though Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game vs. the Cardinals due to a knee injury, he will play, per Pete Carroll,” Schefter noted on Twitter. “Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson (foot) also is listed as questionable but he is unlikely to play, per source.”

Carroll on Kyler Murray: ‘He’s Got All Kinds of Tricks’

Kyler Murray’s game-winning “Hail Murray” throw against the Bills went viral, but it is the quarterback’s athleticism that has the Seahawks worried. Carroll admitted Murray has “all kinds of tricks” he can utilize in the team’s rushing attack as well.

“There’s a portion of their run game where he is involved in the reads and the runs as a design of it,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “Those are difficult just because he’s so quick. But the biggest problem is when it’s a pass and he takes off and makes space and makes yards getting out on the edge or through the middle. He’s got all kinds of tricks and he’s very, very bursty and so quick with his feet that he’s hard to tackle.”

