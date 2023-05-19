Former Highly Touted Seahawks QB Released by NFC Rival: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is now a free agent following his release from an NFC rival.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are moving on from quarterback Jacob Eason.

“The Panthers have released reserve QB Jacob Eason and WR Preston Williams,” writes Rapoport.

Jacob Eason Spent 2021 Season With Seahawks

The 25-year-old Eason has had a journeyman-type of career since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Eason was initially drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and spent two seasons with the franchise as a backup. However, he saw very limited playing time while playing behind experienced starters in Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz, appearing in just one game.

After being waived by the Colts during the middle of the 2021 season, he was claimed by the Seahawks. The move came about after then-quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury. Eason then spent the remainder of the 2021 season as a backup to both Wilson and Geno Smith.

Eason then hit free agency after not appearing in any games for the Seahawks. He was signed by the Panthers and eventually promoted to the 53-man roster, eventually appearing in one game in relief of quarterback P.J. Walker. He was eventually released from the Panthers’ practice squad.

After spending a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad at the end of the 2022 season, Eason re-signed with the Panthers during the offseason. However, Carolina’s heavy quarterback room — No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, veteran backup Andy Dalton and 2022 draft pick Matt Corral — made Eason expendable.

Through three NFL seasons, the former five-star recruit out of high school has just two appearances and career stats of 84 passing yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a 50% completion rate.

Jacob Eason Was Considered Top QB Prospect in 2016 Class

While Eason hasn’t exactly had a productive NFL career, he was at one point in time, the top-ranked prospect in the country. He was ranked as the best pro-style quarterback and fourth-best player overall in the 2016 class, according to 247 Sports.

Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report noted just how accomplished Eason was coming out of high school.

“Eason is 247Sports’ fourth-ranked player overall and its top-rated quarterback, just ahead of Shea Patterson, so far,” wrote Conway in 2015. “A natural pocket passer with good arm strength and accuracy, Eason threw for 102 touchdowns against 18 interceptions during his high school career, including a 43-6 ratio in 2015.”

Eason eventually committed to the University of Georgia, emerging as the starter during his freshman season and starting out 2017 again as the No. 1 quarterback before an injury paved the way for Jake Fromm to take over as starting quarterback.

That marked the end of Eason’s career as he was forced to sit out a season after transferring to the University of Washington. Eason ended his collegiate career with the Huskies, throwing 23 touchdowns versus eight interceptions during the 2019 season while leading Washington to an 8-5 record.

As Eason looks to continue his NFL career, he could be playing on his fifth team in four seasons.