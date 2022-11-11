Seahawks Update Status of Key Offensive Contributor

With only two players on the injury report, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the cleanest bills of health they’ve had this season going into the matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

Just one of those two players could end up missing the Week 10 showdown. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is questionable with a groin injury, but he was a full participant in practice on November 11.

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin K. Smith reported Goodwin has a good chance to play.

Even though Shelby Harris didn't practice today, he isn't listed on #Seahawks final injury report. Only Cullen Gillaspia is out and Marquise Goodwin has a good chance to play after missing last week. pic.twitter.com/oBLcQLDJSs — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 11, 2022

As Smith noted, linebacker Cullen Gillaspia is the only Seahawks player that has officially been ruled out because of a knee injury. Defensive end Shelby Harris didn’t practice on November 11, but he was not included on the team’s final injury report.

Goodwin Set to Make Return

The 32-year-old receiver wasn’t heavily involved in the Seahawks offense to open the season. He only had 4 receptions for 53 yards in the first 5 games.

But he caught another 2 passes in Week 6. Then he hauled in 2 touchdowns during Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In both of his most recent two games, Goodwin has recorded 4 receptions on 5 targets.

Goodwin is fifth on the team in receptions and receiving yards, but he’s third among Seahawks wideouts in both categories. His speed also gives Seattle’s passing game an extra element. Goodwin has a 12.8 yards per reception average this season, but coming into 2022, he owned a 16.5 yards per catch average from the first eight years of his career.

While that average is down for Goodwin with the Seahawks, his catch rate is a career-high 70.0%. Last year, Goodwin only had a catch rate of 50.0%.

Tight end Noah Fant had his best day as a receiver this season last week with Goodwin out. But with Goodwin back in the fold, the Seahawks can diversify their passing attack and more easily feature 3-wide receiver sets if they choose to.

Gillaspia Out for Seahawks, Harris Off Injury Report

It’s a great sign for Seattle that Harris wasn’t included on the final injury report for Week 10. Harris has become a key member of the Seahawks defense this season, as he’s posted 23 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 4 quarterback hits and 2 pass defenses.

Much has been made of the rookie class the Seahawks have in large part because of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos during the offseason. But Harris was also part of that deal.

He’s played particularly well lately. Both of Harris’ sacks have come in the last four games. He’s also recorded 13 of his 23 combined tackles and 3 of his 4 quarterback hits during that stretch.

With Harris and Goodwin expected to be active, Gillaspia is the only Seattle player who will likely miss the matchup with the Buccaneers in Germany.

Gillaspia has been active for six games and appeared entirely on special teams for the Seahawks this season. He’s lined up for 112 special teams snaps, posting 4 combined tackles.

The 27-year-old entered the NFL as a running back, but he’s only had 1 touch for 6 yards in his career. He also returned 2 kickoffs as a rookie in 2019.

Gillaspia has remained in the league as a coverage player on special teams. He had been active for each of the last six games for Seattle.