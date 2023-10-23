DK Metcalf’s 1-Word Response to Seahawks Rookie’s Ridiculous TD

The Seattle Seahawks entered their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 22 without one of their best wide receivers, DK Metcalf.

Due to a rib injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Metcalf missed his first-ever game since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

While losing the Seahawks’ $72 million receiver could’ve been a huge blow for quarterback Geno Smith‘s offense, the team’s rookie receivers stepped up big time against the Cardinals.

Down 10-7 with 4:40 left in the second quarter, Jake Bobo, a former undrafted free agent out of UCLA, made one of the most incredible catches in recent memory.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bobo revealed what Metcalf told him after making the unlikely catch. ESPN’s Next Gen Stats called the completion, “The most improbable touchdown pass of the season” as Bobo had a 15.9% chance to make the grab.

JAKE BOBO HAS JUST MADE THE MOST INSANE TOUCHDOWN CATCH YOU'LL SEE TODAY! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lZaGVNieAE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

While several of Bobo’s teammates gushed over the insane score, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called it “a frickin’ circus grab” during his postgame press conference, Metcalf kept his comments brief.

“Yeah, just ‘congrats,'” Bobo said of Metcalf’s response.

However, the 25-year-old said he was communicating with the veteran throughout the game. “With a guy like DK on the sideline and his football IQ, I’m just picking his brain. What are you seeing out of 20, what are you seeing out of 24? He’ll give me his diagnosis and we’ll go from there, but yeah that was just a congratulations.”

Bobo also credited Tyler Lockett for his ability to stay in bounds. “Possibly, I learned from the best in number 16, so just being able to watch him has been huge.”

Pete Carroll Said DK Metcalf ‘Is Hurting,’ Doesn’t Have a Return Timetable

After defeating the Cardinals 20-10, Carroll made it clear that Metcalf would’ve given anything to be out there playing. However, he didn’t have an update on when the veteran could return.

“He’s hurting,” Carroll said.”If he could have played he would have played. Don’t for a second think that he’s looking for a way out of this thing.

“That’s not him at all. He’s sick he couldn’t play. He tried to stay with it. He’s played the last couple of weeks under tremendous duress and played well in those circumstances. This just added up too much, and he couldn’t get it done. If he can get back, he’ll be back.”

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Recorded His First Touchdown

JAXON SMITH NJIGBA WELCOME TO THE NFL

pic.twitter.com/D1uFx3kMMd — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) October 22, 2023



With Metcalf out, fans were hoping Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the team’s first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, would finally have a breakout game, and he delivered.

Smith-Njigba, who underwent surgery for a broken bone in his wrist this offseason, led the team with four catches for 63 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown. Bobo was right behind him with four catches for 61 yards. For the first time in franchise history, two rookies scored touchdowns.

“Yeah, it’s big, it’s huge,” Smith-Njigba told reporters after the game. “Bobo is a great player, and I knew he was going to get one today, if not more. You know he took advantage of the opportunities, and that’s just what we’ve got to do. As young receivers, trying to figure out our roles.”

Look at the Seahawks rookie love ❤️ Devon Witherspoon is so happy for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.pic.twitter.com/WlrRh3xnM2 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) October 22, 2023

“I heard it’s part of history, so that’s definitely cool for us and everybody on this team. I’m sure you’ve heard a lot, but we believe in Jake, and Jake is a great player. Hopefully, we continue to make a lot more plays.”