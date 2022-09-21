Seahawks Provide Injury Update on All-Pro Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a handful of injuries heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. While some of the injuries are more severe than others, head coach Pete Carroll provided an injury update on one of the team’s biggest stars.

During his Wednesday press conference with reporters, Carroll shared updates on a few injuries, including the one to All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Adams went down in the first half of the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos with a torn quad while trying to sack former teammate Russell Wilson. Although the initial report suggested that Adams would miss the entire season, Carroll didn’t confirm that on Wednesday.

“Surgery went well, he’s resting at home and will be there for a while,” Carroll told reporters. He also stated that it was unclear how long Adams would be out for, notably not ruling the star safety out for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Carroll also noted that defensive lineman Shelby Harris was away with a personal matter, while providing a positive outlook on guard Damien Lewis, who has a good chance to play on Sunday.

A Tough Run of Luck for Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams has spent his NFL career as one of the most exciting playmakers in football. However, health problems have continued to keep him off of the field longer than he would like, particularly in Seattle.

Adams was a star high school recruit coming out of high school in Texas. He was a 5-star safety and one of the top 40 players in the country before committing to play for the LSU Tigers. He continued to be a sensational playmaker at the college level, earning All-SEC honors in each of his last two seasons. In three years with the program, Adams racked up 209 total tackles with 18 tackles for loss and five interceptions.

After an outstanding college career, Adams decided to go pro and was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent three years with the team, even earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2019 before requesting a trade to Seattle.

Adams has had plenty of success with the Seahawks, earning a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection with the team in 2020. While he’s had plenty of success, injuries have kept him off of the field each year, missing four games in 2020 with a groin issue, then five more games in 2021 with a torn labrum.

With the latest torn quad injury this season, Adams has had a run of bad injury luck for three straight years, and Seahawks fans are hoping he can shake the injury bug in 2023 and beyond.

Who Is Replacing Jamal Adams?

Replacing Adams is no easy task for a defense, and whoever steps up in his place has the impossible task of trying to make up for the absence of an All-Pro. Veteran safety Josh Jones has been tasked with that job this season.

Jones was a second-round pick in the same draft as Adams, going to Green Bay to play for the Packers. He was released after just a few seasons with the team before spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis Colts.

The veteran safety eventually came to Seattle late last season and played at a fairly high level to end the year. However, Jones considered retirement this offseason, but was encouraged to come back by Pete Carroll.

With Adams now out, Jones will have an opportunity to prove his worth after bouncing around the league for the last few years.