Seahawks’ S Jamal Adams Shares ‘Rebuild’ Tweet from Rehab [WATCH]

The Seattle Seahawks miss safety Jamal Adams this season. Adams has been out since Week 1 because of a quadriceps injury he suffered in the season opener.

But the good news is Adams is recovering well from the injury.

The former All-Pro safety posted a video of his rehab workout on December 29. The video was about a minute-long clip of him specifically working out his left leg.

“The Rebuild,” Adams wrote as a caption to the video.

The safety also posted a leg workout video early on Christmas morning.

Adams Rehabbing From Second Straight Season-Ending Injury

In his first three seasons with the New York Jets, Adams was very healthy, only missing a total of two contests from 2017-19.

It’s been a different story for the safety with the Seahawks. He missed four games during his first season in Seattle. Then last year, Adams ended the season on injured reserve.

The quadriceps ailment he suffered in Week 1 of this year ensured Adams’ second straight season-ending injury. By the end of 2022-23, Adams will have missed 24 games since the start of 2020.

Most of Adams’ issues have been in his lower body. During 2020, he dealt with a groin injury that kept him out for four games.

But last season, Adams landed on injured reserve with a torn labrum.

The safety appears to have simply suffered some bad luck with injuries over the last few seasons. But the social media videos indicate he’s ready to return strongly in 2023, which the Seahawks definitely need.

The Seahawks gave up two first-round selections, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a fourth-round pick in July 2020.

How Badly Seahawks Miss Adams

Just looking at the trade compensation for Adams three seasons ago, it’s clear the team misses the safety. The Seahawks offered the Jets a lot for him, which hurt Seattle’s depth until the organization recouped the drafts picks with the Russell Wilson trade.

Not having Adams on the field made the lack of its own first-round pick in 2021 and 2022 even worse for Seattle.

The safeties who have filled in for Adams this season have played well, but none of them have been able to match the former first-round pick’s versatility.

In 2020 and 2021, the Seahawks lined up Adams practically everywhere on defense. During 2020, he was most often used in the box as a run stopper. Then last year, Adams lined up the most often at free safety.

Adams excels in almost all areas. He’s a good run defender and tackler, but he’s particularly great at blitzing. Seattle has used him in that situation a lot over the past couple years. In 2020, Adams led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks.

Seattle could have really used Adams this season in both rushing the passer and run stopping.

The Seahawks have been alright at creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks this year. They are ranked 15th with 36 sacks and 13th with a 7.0% sack percentage. The Seahawks are also 17th in pass defense and 22nd in net yards allowed per pass attempt, which are improvements from last year.

But against the run, Seattle is ranked second to last and have been getting worse. The Seahawks have allowed 172.4 rushing yards per game over the last seven contests.

During that stretch, the Seahawks are 2-5.

If Adams was healthy, it’s unlikely that Seattle’s run defense would be ranked so poorly. He may not be the same dominant All-Pro from 2019 when he returns, but Adams back on the field will be a welcomed sight for the Seahawks defense next year.