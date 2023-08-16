Seahawks Rumors: Harsh Reality on $70 Million Starter’s Return

While the Seattle Seahawks activated linebacker Jordyn Brooks off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list on Tuesday, August 15, remarkable news considering he underwent surgery for a torn ACL less than eight months ago, it’s unclear when safety Jamal Adams will return.

Adams, who signed a four-year, $70.5 million contract with the Seahawks in 2021, suffered a quadriceps tear in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. While he’s been rehabbing alongside Brooks this summer, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll remains vague on when he expects the three-time Pro Bowler to pass his physical and come off the PUP list.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Carroll said Adams was “not quite as far along” as Brooks, and stressed how they are taking a cautious approach with the veteran safety.

“Again we got to get them not just where they can kind of get back out there, they have to be able to stay out there. That’s why we are taking the time and making sure that hopefully when they return, they can stay returned,” he said.

Jordyn Brooks remains on the morning-walkthroughs-only plan off the PUP list. Jamal Adams remains on Seahawks PUP. Darrell Taylor remains out (shoulder). Tre Brown no helmet, not practicing today ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/jrSXW3BZxn — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

While it seems highly unlikely either player will be ready to go in Week 1, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard urged Seattle Sports listeners to re-set their expectations, as he doesn’t see Adams suiting up until the back half of the season.

“I think they’re slow-playing Jamal even more because it’s not about September, not even about October. It’s going to be about making sure those two horses can come down the stretch in December, January and maybe even into February,” Huard said.

As for Brooks, patience is also key. “There is now going to be a ramp-up period over the next two to three weeks that he’s going to go through walkthroughs, he’s going to probably put some pads on, he’s going to work through some individual drills.

“Maybe at the end of camp – maybe – slides into a couple team drills, but I think you’re probably looking at midseason. Remember that whole philosophy… It’s not about the first quarter. It is about how you win the fourth quarter.”

Jordyn Brooks Credited Jamal Adams for His Speedy Recovery

Jordyn Brooks on return of Jamal Adams from injury. #seahawks pic.twitter.com/vsYwUB8lhN — MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) August 15, 2023



Brooks told reporters on Tuesday that working out with Adams in Frisco, Texas, propelled his swift progress.

“It was funny. Jamal has a heck of a personality. That was the biggest boost for my recovery. Seeing him and how he was reacting to his injury. Having fun every day during his rehab process encouraged me to bring that attitude to rehab every day. It was great.”

“His injury is a little bit worse than mine, but I would say about June when we started running forties and stuff. We were definitely competing to see who could run the fastest 40. Of course, I beat him. But the competition was great for both of us, as far as just like hey I see him getting better, it makes me want to do a little bit more to get better. It was great working out with him.”

The Texas Tech alum will be looking to make a big splash once he’s back in football shape, as Seattle chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on Brooks’ contract. However, Brooks says he’s not worried about that.

“I don’t know nothing about numbers, I just know I’m still with the Seahawks right now, and I’ll take full advantage of that,” he said.

In 14 game appearances and six starts his rookie season, Brooks recorded 57 total tackles. During the 2021 NFL season, Brooks started in all 17 games before getting injured, during which he set a single-season franchise record with 183 total tackles.

The Seahawks Have Insurance at Safety With Julian Love



The Seahawks can afford to slowly bring Adams back since they made the surprise move to add former New York Giants safety Julian Love this offseason. While rumors immediately swirled that the addition of Love meant Adams was on the chopping block, Carroll quickly shut down the narrative.

“I know there’s some conversation that what we did with Julian, does that have some impact on Jamal or [fellow safety] Quandre [Diggs] — it doesn’t,” he said, per ESPN. “We have a clear thought of what we’re going to do with our guys and how we want to play them and we feel very fortunate to have all our guys.”

When Adams is able to return, Carroll is hoping to utilize all three safeties. “We’ve been on this awhile,” he said. However, if Adams, 27, is unable to return to an All-Pro level this season, which may be difficult following such extensive rehab, the Seahawks may decide to cut their losses.

While the LSU alum set a single-season sack record (9.5) for a defensive back in 2020 — the year he was acquired from the Jets in a blockbuster trade, Adams recorded zero sacks during the 2021 NFL season, appearing in just 12 games due to a shoulder injury.