Jamal Adams’ Injury Creates Availability Concerns for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday, December 5, by taking down the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 in Week 13. However, a key member of the defense suffered an injury and remains a potential question mark for the future.

Safety Jamal Adams left the game against the 49ers after suffering a shoulder injury. He headed to the locker room for examination and returned to the sidelines in the third quarter wearing street clothes. Questions circulated about the severity of the injury, and head coach Pete Carroll was unable to provide many details following the game.

“He sprained his shoulder today, the one that was operated on,” Carroll said during his postgame media availability. “I don’t know any updates other than that.” He added that he doesn’t know if Adams or the other players that suffered injuries will miss extensive time.

Following Carroll’s comments, Adams’ teammates expressed concern for him during their respective postgame availabilities. Carlos Dunlap asked everyone to say a prayer for Adams while fellow safety Quandre Diggs said that he hopes for the best.

Adams ended his limited time on the field with four total tackles. Now he will remain a focal point as the Seahawks prepare for the upcoming game against the 2-10 Texans, which will take place on December 12.

Adams Underwent Surgery to Repair the Shoulder

The shoulder injury suffered against the 49ers isn’t the first time that the former first-round pick out of LSU has dealt with this issue. Adams previously underwent surgery to repair an injury to the same shoulder.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 10, 2021, that Adams played with a torn labrum in his left shoulder during the 30-20 wild card loss against the Rams. The NFL insider added that Adams would require surgery during the offseason and that he might also have to undergo a procedure on his right shoulder, as well as the fingers on his left hand.

Adams suffered the torn labrum during the regular-season finale against the 49ers. However, he remained adamant that he would not miss his first career playoff game. Adams ultimately played against the Rams but wore a harness over his left shoulder that limited his range of motion. According to the Seattle Times, he finished with four tackles and three pass breakups.

Adams had the procedure taken care of during the offseason and made his return to the Seahawks for the 2021 regular season. Though the team now has similar concerns about this same shoulder.

The Seahawks May Have to Shuffle the Secondary

When Adams headed to the locker room, the Seahawks and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. turned to another option to fill in. Ryan Neal stepped into the lineup and finished out the game in place of Adams.

This roster change forced the Seahawks to make a change. Instead of moving forward with a dime package (six defensive backs on the field), they had to rely on the nickel package that only used five defensive backs.

If Adams remains sidelined with the shoulder injury, there is a scenario where Neal continues to suit up at safety. He has experience in this role and achieved some success during the 2020 season while filling in for Adams.

Neal secured two interceptions, including one against the Cowboys on September 27, 2020, that sealed a victory. The other was a first-quarter interception against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins that set the Seahawks up on their own 44-yard line. Now Neal could potentially have the opportunity to produce at a similar level if he sees extensive playing time.

