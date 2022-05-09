Seahawks Trade ‘Aged Like Milk’, Per Analyst

Did the Seattle Seahawks make one of the worst trades in recent memory? They may have gotten a good player out of it, but one analyst had some very strong opinions when revisiting the blockbuster trade from 2020.

In July of 2020, the Seahawks gave the New York Jets safety Bradley McDougald, two first-round picks and a third-round pick in exchange for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and a fourth-round selection. When revisiting the trade two years later, For the Win’s Christian D’Andrea said that the trade has “aged like milk”.

“The trade didn’t look great at the time,” D’Andrea said. “The Seattle Seahawks, desperate to revive the Legion of Boom defense that made them a world champion and postseason mainstay in the 2010s, handed the New York Jets a quarterback’s ransom in exchange for the opportunity to give safety Jamal Adams a four-year, $70.5 million contract.”

Revisiting Seattle’s Trade Compensation for Jamal Adams

Giving up multiple first-round picks for a safety, even one of the best in the league at the time, was a tough pill to swallow for Seahawks fans. Now, after seeing trades that have involved long-term starters at quarterback in recent years, the Adams trade looks even worse.

The trade for Adams was fairly similar in value to what the Los Angeles Rams gave up to acquire star quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams gave the Detroit Lions two first rounders, a third, and quarterback Jared Goff. Two first-round picks and a third-round pick makes a lot of sense to acquire a franchise quarterback, and the move resulted in Stafford’s first Super Bowl.

Some of the other big trades for quarterbacks didn’t require nearly as much compensation. The Indianapolis Colts acquired Matt Ryan this offseason for only a third-round pick. Matt Ryan will be turning 37 years old this offseason, but an upgrade at quarterback adds significantly more value to a team than a safety.

Even ignoring the trade value for quarterbacks, the Jets came away with a ton of resources to help build out their roster in the Adams trade. The Jets used used two of the three draft picks they acquired from Seattle to trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft for offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, then used the other pick to take wide receiver Garrett Wilson in this year’s draft.

Has Jamal Adams Lived Up to Contract?

Putting the trade aside, the Seahawks also gave Adams a four-year contract extension worth over $70 million, according to Spotrac. At that price tag, Adams was going to have a hard time living up to his contract, and his career has been up and down so far in Seattle.

Adams has only played in 24 of 33 possible games in his first two seasons, missing time with a groin injury in 2020 and a torn labrum in 2021. Despite playing just 12 games in 2020, Adams was named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler with a career-high 9.5 sacks.

The sack production evaporated in 2021. Adams finished last season with zero sacks and zero forced fumbles, although he did have multiple interceptions (two) in a season for the first time in his career.

Adams is still under contract through 2025, so he’ll have some time to silence the critics and help the Seahawks as they look to rebuild and become a contender once again.