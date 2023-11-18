Jason McIntyre Blasts Seahawks Rookie Devon Witherspoon

While most are heaping praise on Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon for his play this season, Jason McIntyre, co-host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, has a different take. McIntyre blasted Witherspoon following the Seahawks’ last-second Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, saying the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate hasn’t done anything since his breakout game against the New York Giants in Week 4.

Jason McIntyre Is Not Impressed With Seahawks Rookie Devon Witherspoon

There is no denying Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks’ No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, announced his presence in the NFL with authority in Week 4 when he went off on national TV in a Monday Night Football game vs. the New York Giants.

Witherspoon’s stat line was undeniable. The rookie CB finished the night with 7 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, 1 pass defended, and an interception that he returned 97 yards for a touchdown.

That performance put him in the running for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, and six weeks later, he is still among the favorites.

Still, Jason McIntyre is not impressed.

“Witherspoon had the great Monday night game, and just like hasn’t shown up since then,” McIntyre told Cowherd following the Seahawks Week 10 win over the Commanders. “Sam Howell going up and down the field in the second half last week was like alarming.”

According to @jasonrmcintyre

“Devon Witherspoon had the great Monday night and and really just hasn’t shown up since then…” Interesting take. pic.twitter.com/8kVK4tEYLF — Dick Fain (@dickfain) November 17, 2023

Pinning the failures of the entire Seahawks secondary on a rookie — even one as good as Witherspoon — is a little ridiculous. However, is McIntyre right about Witherspoon not showing up in the last five games?

Let’s look at the numbers.

Is McIntyre Right About Witherspoon?

Since that fateful Monday night when Devon Witherspoon broke onto the NFL scene with a bang, the Seahawks are 3-2 and giving up 22 points per game. In the first three games of the season leading into that big win over the Giants, the team was 2-1 but surrendering 29.3 points per game.

So, Witherspoon’s emergence — and his move into the slot after the Coby Bryant injury — has seemed to help the defense overall.

On an individual level, Witherspoon hasn’t completely dominated a game like he did in Week 4, but it’s unfair to say he “hasn’t shown up since then.”

Against the Giants, PFF awarded Witherspoon an incredible 90.9 overall grade, which was absolutely deserved. In the next two games, the rookie CB also played well, earning 83.0 and 83.3 grades against the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

In the next two matchups, Witherspoon did struggle at times. PFF gave him 56.2 and 52.5 grades against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. However, in the dramatic Seahawks Week 10 win over the Commanders, Witherspoon bounced back with a 72.7-graded game thanks to 5 tackles, a forced fumble, and 3 passes defended.

It’s true that Witherspoon hasn’t had another interception since Week 4, which is why someone who only casually watches the Seahawks like McIntyre would think he “hasn’t shown up” since then. And yes, there have been some ups and downs, as all rookies have, but Witherspoon has been relatively consistent overall, and the Las Vegas oddsmakers agree.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year with -210 odds to take home the award, according to Covers.com. Witherspoon is right behind him, though, with +175 odds. If the oddsmakers are right, they are the only two rookies with a chance to win DROY, as the next player on the board is Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is at +2400.

Witherspoon might not dominate every game like he did against the Giants, but to not give him credit as one of the best rookies in the league in 2023 is ridiculous.